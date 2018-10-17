DY
Sep 2, 2020
Curso de inicial de la especialización de Project Management. Un buen curso para aproximarse al mundo de la gestión de proyecto de manera sencilla y didáctica.\n\nMuy buen nivel del profesorado.
FA
Aug 27, 2020
This course will give in-depth knowledge of project management. Peer-graded assignments will help us a lot to think in other ways how others will proceed and learn from their assignments too.
By Monica B•
Oct 16, 2018
Content is not specific to engineering project management. Lectures are slow and cover only the most superficial level of PMBOK material, not enough for test prep and not useful if you have already taken the test. Furthermore, I finished the material but there were no assignments to grade, and was told that I had to keep paying for the course until there were assignments for me to grade. Absolute waste of time. There are much better courses out there for a lot less money.
By Eduardo G•
Oct 15, 2018
The content is relevant, but the delivery is conventional, frontal, and at times not careful. The quiz tests are often too trivial to be a useful exercise. Grading by peers is an interesting idea, but unfortunately it does not happen in timely fashion.
By Bruno M M•
Aug 28, 2017
Very good course! Dynamic and very well structured. I totally recommend, it provides you notions of all aspects involving the first two stage of project. I look forward doing the other parts.
By Sacha P N A R•
Aug 21, 2017
Great course. Would recommend it for engineers who have collected relevant engineering experience and look for whats next in their career. Looking forward to attend the other modules as well.
By Madhuri•
Apr 18, 2018
I like this course very well. Well formatted and easy to understand. The lectures are engaging. Overall I am enjoying while learning from this course :)
By Geder M•
Dec 17, 2019
Engineering Project Management : Initiating and Planning is one of three courses of the specialization Engineering Project Management presented by RICE University. Anyone interested to advance the project management skills, planning to take the Project Management Professional (PMP) certification under the Project Management Institute (PMI) , and/or anyone interested in learning will find this course interested.
By Sanjay N K•
Apr 9, 2019
Coursera along with RICE university provided this course, that is very useful, easy to learn, properly organised and presented.
Thank you Rice university
Thank you coursera and I don't words to praise you. I love it.
By Allu B S S•
Jul 12, 2019
Really good course with assignments that require quite an amount of brainstorming, leaving you with a good feeling of satisfaction and more knowledge than before.
By Burcin O•
Feb 11, 2019
it is great starting to project management . i had already background on that subject but it was good to review and remember all knowledge in order .
By Lucas K•
Feb 26, 2018
Very comprehensive with a good difficulty level. Overall the instructors are doing good, but sometimes it's a bit monotone.
By Rafael B B•
Oct 8, 2018
I thoroughly enjoyed the course, I am very busy at work but I tried to always find the time to read even 30 minutes of all the material provided. The course is helping me to push forward in becoming a project manager in the future, the material and lessons are quite good and was never bored. I felt challenged every time which got me thinking and striving to achieved the goals proposed.
By Valentin-Teodor B•
Dec 10, 2018
It is a very good course for beginners, but not only for them. This course is also very useful for the experienced project managers that want to learn, apply and get a certification from PMI. The course is very well structured with very good written and video materials. The professors from the video courses are very inspiring. I highly recommend this course.
By Omar P M•
Dec 10, 2019
Excellent. I learned so much more than I thought I was going to learn. Excellent videos, material is well organized and presented. Assignments are very helpful, and the case study is really good. Interaction with classmates really add value and helps in analyzing your own work.
By Lance O•
Jan 23, 2018
This class was high quality over all. Instructors were knowledge and the presentations were well done. Few downsides, I think this was based on PMBOK version 4 since it seemed to stray from V5 PMBOK in some respects. Second, some of the questions were not very clear and the multiple choice could have been written with more clarity.
By Soumay G•
Jul 7, 2020
By WESLEY T•
Jan 15, 2018
Great Course!
The content is up to date with market practices.
Professors know profession's day-to-day and bring greats insights for career.
By GURUKARUN K S•
Feb 21, 2018
The course and
the teachers are very good. Very clear and easy explanation.
The quiz assignments and peer graded assignments helped to boost further learning and understanding.
Would be taking the next topic too.
Thanks Professor Kaz and Prof Tom and Thank you Rice University for coming up with this wonderful learning program.
A big thank you once again.
By Tino B•
Nov 20, 2017
In addition to being a great First Step towards the PMP Certification, Rice University Engineering Project Management Specialization is thorough, detailed, with valuable information from experienced PM's from Rice Center for Engineering Leadership Director Kaz Karwowski and Lecturer Tom Phalen.
By Swarna K•
Apr 29, 2018
Course was clearly explained from the beginning. All materials and presentations were easy to follow. Definitely met my expectations! I would highly recommend this course to others who are interested in Project management, and are also on the path to getting a certification.
By Muhammad U K K•
Oct 11, 2019
This course has helped me building my project management skills to a next level. The course content, instructors and the learning environment is phenomenal. I would urge everyone to complete this course and move towards specialization.
By Jorge F•
Oct 17, 2017
Thank you for the excellent refresher course. All the videos and animations were well laid out with great information. I will be continuing the PM Specialization and more than likely other Coursera courses.
By Ravishankar S•
May 23, 2020
It was very amazing experience with this course of Engineering Project Management : Initiating and Planning. learned a lot regarding project and handling processes in initial phase.
By Muhammad O•
Apr 23, 2020
A very good course explained clearly by the instructors by maintaining connectivity with PMI and the content was really helpful in initializing this specialization.
By Arthur J•
Sep 16, 2019
A very challenging and demanding course. The key concepts are well addressed. Looking forward to the next course in Project Management Specialization
By Asad M•
Feb 10, 2019
Excellent instructors, loved the way when they tell their own stories of projects and how we can leverage their work experience in our career!