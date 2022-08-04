En el proyecto culminante del programa especializado Introducción a la Inteligencia Artificial, los estudiantes aplicarán conceptos adquiridos durante el programa en un problema de su elección.
Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 25 hours to complete
Spanish
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 25 hours to complete
Spanish
Instructors
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
25 hours to complete
Proyecto Final
25 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 14 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.