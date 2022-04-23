Learner Reviews & Feedback for Intermediate Object-Oriented Programming for Unreal Games by University of Colorado System
About the Course
This course is the fourth and final course in the Specialization about learning how to develop video games using the C++ programming language and the Unreal game engine on Windows or Mac.
This course assumes you have the prerequisite knowledge from the previous three courses in the specialization. You should make sure you have that knowledge, either by taking those previous courses or from personal experience, before tackling this course. Throughout this course you'll build on your foundational C# and Unity knowledge by developing more robust games with better object-oriented designs using file input and output, inheritance and polymorphism, and event handling.
This course gives you even more tools to help you build great games with C++ and Unreal!
Module 1: Start using files to implement your Unreal games
Module 2: Learn how inheritance and polymorphism help us write less code for our games
Module 3: Implement event handling to make better object-oriented designs and add menus to your Unreal games
Module 4: Explore the complete implementation of a small Unreal game...
By Barış E
Apr 23, 2022
Unreal Engine provides a resource that is unique in the OOP part. In addition, since the course is shown and explained in detail with the modern c++ structure, it does not create any difficulty in capturing the existing programming and adapting it to Unreal Engine. As someone who has completed the introductory course and this course, I can say that every Unreal Engine coding contains topics that everyone who wants to improve themselves should look at and know.