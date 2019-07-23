RS
Aug 11, 2020
CM
Jan 26, 2018
This course gives a really detailed overview in how far cultures differ in their negotiation behaviour. It also mentions useful approaches in how to deal with these differences.
By Jan F•
Jul 23, 2019
I expected this to be the least interesting module in the "Negotiation, Mediation and Conflict Resolution" specialization. It turned out to be exactly the contrary. It gave me a lot of insights and made me to look into some results of the field (e.g. Hofstede's) a bit more in detail in my free time.
Absolutely recommended!
By Vakhtang G•
Apr 14, 2020
It seems that this course will be valuable for several main reasons: it will deliver new insights, good reference materials for those interested in self-studies, sense of thoughtful question-building and opportunity for questioning others in case of need through the discussion forum. Many thanks to the tutor for his way of delivering content of the course in very easy and well-structured way. I am glad I got certificate of completion!
By Fiona M•
Jun 23, 2018
This is a great introductory course for all the things you have to look out for as well as analyze in an international setting! I'm sure it will help me a lot in the future.
By LARA R D Q T•
Jun 15, 2020
When i started the course, i tought it would'nt be that much informative, but i had an amazing surprise. I've learned a lot, the course is really great.
By Eyitayo A•
Nov 29, 2019
This course adequately prepares a Negotiator for multi cultural negotiation and a balanced everyday human interaction. I highly recommend it.
By Riddhi S•
Aug 12, 2020
By Christoph M•
Jan 27, 2018
By 陳奇充•
Dec 6, 2018
Has no one taught them or assisted the profs how to do Powerpoint slides?
By Elena B•
Nov 20, 2020
Great videos! Complex issues clearly presented. The questions of the tests are not always formulated correctly. There are different options and not only "black & white".
By Ana B H•
Mar 14, 2018
It is very hard to get a reply of the teachers on the forums. It is also very hard to get the grade to then obtain the certificate.
By Chiara M•
Sep 8, 2021
An amazing course on cross cultural dimension in negotiations. You will learn different attitude of a huge numbers of civilization in the world. Expecially France, China, Italy, Middle East and US. The reviewing with other students is a great moment because you can apply and discover cultures of the others and explain something about your nation. Essec is always a greet University. I'm following all the Negotiation specialization, this course is the easier one if you are a beginner.
By Mohamad E M•
Mar 29, 2020
This course is very beneficial for everyone sseking to strengthen his negotiation and conflict resolution skills wither locally or internationally. The contents , which are well gathered and presented, are applicable on all spheres wher it be business, community or conflict management sphere. Thanks alot to the high rank instructors,Essec Business School and Coursera for enhancing our knowledge and developing our characters.
By Claudia H•
Apr 4, 2022
The course was definitely interesting and I learned a lot about culture. I did do independent review on Geert Hofstede (Cutlural Dimensions) and that provided more cultural insight. I read more on the values that were discussed on the course videos to gain more clarity.
By Ellen A•
Jun 15, 2021
Un curso muy interesante y bastante claro sobre todo para aquellos que estudian diplomacia o relaciones internacionales. De todas maneras, el curso se puede aplicar a diferentes ámbitos donde se requiera una negociación con personas de otras culturas.
By Nicola P•
May 11, 2022
I found really interesting and helpful to interpret a negotitian from a different point of view: cultural impact on the negotiation needs to be examinated to be successful and to achieve your company goals. Contents really well presented.
By Andreas•
May 3, 2020
Very good course! Insightful and well conducted. I would recommend to provide some additional materials (papers, web links etc.) for those learners who want to get deeper into the topics. However, wonderful experience! Thank you so much!
By Mascia P•
Apr 28, 2020
very interesting and very well structured. I appreciated the clearness and the attention to always remain objective, giving valuable information and ideas on the various cultures and at the same time warning not to fall into stereotypes
By Luca R•
Sep 6, 2021
Original and well approached course on cultural aspects influencing negotiation. I recognised concepts which I learnt in the past from my direct experience and it helped me to systematize and broaden such aspects.
By Alejandro R•
Jun 15, 2020
Very interesting course. Very enlightening to be able to discover negotiation styles and values from colleagues from the most diverse cultures. These exchanges would have been impossible in a presencial course.
By Caleca K•
Feb 24, 2022
Un cours très intéressant ! Il montre bien la complexité des échanges humains dans une négociation nationale ou internationale en fonction de sa culture d'orgine et malgré un monde de plus en plus globalisé.
By Cao S•
Apr 6, 2021
It is really an excellent course. Although I already had several courses on negociation in general, this course gives more insights on the cultural factors that have to be considered before any negociation.
By Ella O•
Jun 22, 2020
How to communicate and negotiate with another culture avoiding clcihé and steretoypes, it was just fascinating and essential learning, very high quality from the whole Teacher's team! thank you
By Victoria D•
Nov 30, 2020
Very interesting and educational as an insight into other cultures and how to manage them. Also, a very helpful curse to evaluate oneself in any social cross-cultural situation.
By Gracie S•
May 21, 2019
Loved it. Very insightful, without giving too much information, simply some guidelines and tools to help you when going into an international negotiation. Thanks for this!
By Francesca G•
Jan 7, 2021
Very good MOOC for beginners.
Speakers are very competent and the lessons are very well organized in short videos.
Very easy to follow for people who have a job.