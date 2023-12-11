Universidad de Palermo
Introducción a la Hotelería y el Turismo
Universidad de Palermo

Introducción a la Hotelería y el Turismo

Taught in Spanish

Vanesa Cerdán

Instructor: Vanesa Cerdán

Beginner level

17 hours to complete
3 weeks at 5 hours a week
  • Reconocerás la importancia del vínculo entre el turista y el ambiente natural, socioeconómico y cultural.

  • Aprenderás el lenguaje técnico del sector.

  • Entenderás las propiedades de empresas de transporte, hotelería y servicios gastronómicos como parte del sistema turístico, en entornos digitales.

There are 4 modules in this course

En el primer módulo nos acercaremos a las nociones de turismo y hotelería. Tipos y clasificación. El turista y sus motivaciones. ¿Por qué nos gusta viajar?. La historia del turismo y la hotelería: origen y evolución.

Esta semana desarrollaremos oferta y demanda turística, servicio y producto turístico, estacionalidad, flujos de viajes, comportamiento y perfil del turista. También veremos el aporte económico del turismo en el desarrollo local y la implicancia del sector hotelero en la economía y los desafíos que presenta.

En este último módulo veremos el clima como factor de preferencia en los viajes. A su vez, profundizaremos en los impactos negativos del turismo y el medioambiente, y las recomendaciones de Naciones Unidas al sector turístico. Por otra parte, revisaremos los requisitos necesarios para practicar un turismo sustentable y la importancia del turismo en la huella ecológica.

Vanesa Cerdán
Universidad de Palermo
Universidad de Palermo

