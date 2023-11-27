Google Cloud
Introduction to AI and Machine Learning on GC - 日本語版
Google Cloud

Introduction to AI and Machine Learning on GC - 日本語版

Taught in Japanese

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

Beginner level
No prior experience required
9 hours to complete
3 weeks at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Google Cloud が提供する、データを AI で活用するためのテクノロジーとツールを理解する。

  • アプリケーションで生成 AI 機能を使用する。

  • Google Cloud で AI プロジェクトを開発する際に、さまざまなオプションから選択できるようになる。

  • Vertex AI を使用して、ML モデルをエンドツーエンドで構築する。

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

November 2023

Assessments

4 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 6 modules in this course

このモジュールでは、学習者が Google Cloud で AI 開発ツールを操作できるようになるというコース目標について説明します。また、Google Cloud 上の 3 レイヤの AI フレームワークに基づくコースの構成についても概要を示します。

What's included

1 video

このモジュールでは、コンピューティングやストレージなどのクラウド インフラストラクチャを含む AI の基盤に焦点を合わせます。また、Google Cloud 上の主要なデータと AI 開発プロダクトについても説明します。最後に、BigQuery ML を使用して ML モデルを構築する方法を紹介します。これは、データから AI への移行に役立ちます。

What's included

10 videos1 reading1 quiz1 app item

このモジュールでは、Google Cloud で ML プロジェクトを開発するためのさまざまなオプションについて説明します。オプションとして、事前トレーニング済み API などのすぐに使える AI ソリューションから、AutoML などのノーコードおよびローコード ソリューション、カスタム トレーニングなどのコードベースのソリューションまで扱います。また、各オプションのメリットとデメリットを比較し、適切な開発ツールを判断できます。

What's included

8 videos1 reading1 quiz1 app item

このモジュールでは、データの準備からモデル開発、Vertex AI でのモデル サービングに至るまで、ML ワークフローについて説明します。また、Vertex AI Pipelines を使用してワークフローを自動パイプラインに変換する方法も紹介します。

What's included

9 videos1 reading1 quiz1 app item

このモジュールでは、AI の中で特に進化が著しい生成 AI と、その基盤となるテクノロジーである大規模言語モデル（LLM）を紹介します。また、Generative AI Studio や Model Garden など、Google Cloud 上のさまざまな生成 AI 開発ツールについても説明します。最後に、AI ソリューションと組み込みの生成 AI 機能について検討します。

What's included

8 videos1 reading1 quiz1 app item

このモジュールでは、最も重要なコンセプト、ツール、テクノロジー、プロダクトについて取り上げ、コース全体の概要を説明します。

What's included

1 video1 reading

Instructor

Google Cloud Training
Google Cloud
1,308 Courses2,505,419 learners

Offered by

Google Cloud

Recommended if you're interested in Cloud Computing

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Cloud Computing? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions