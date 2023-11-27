このコースでは、Google Cloud での人工知能（AI）および機械学習（ML）サービスについて紹介します。Google Cloud では、AI 基盤、AI 開発、AI ソリューションを通じてデータから AI へのライフサイクルをサポートします。データ サイエンティスト、AI 開発者、ML エンジニアなど、さまざまなユーザーの目標に基づいて、ML モデル、ML パイプライン、生成 AI プロジェクトを構築するために利用できるテクノロジー、プロダクト、ツールについて説明します。
Introduction to AI and Machine Learning on GC - 日本語版
Taught in Japanese
Google Cloud が提供する、データを AI で活用するためのテクノロジーとツールを理解する。
アプリケーションで生成 AI 機能を使用する。
Google Cloud で AI プロジェクトを開発する際に、さまざまなオプションから選択できるようになる。
Vertex AI を使用して、ML モデルをエンドツーエンドで構築する。
November 2023
4 quizzes
There are 6 modules in this course
このモジュールでは、学習者が Google Cloud で AI 開発ツールを操作できるようになるというコース目標について説明します。また、Google Cloud 上の 3 レイヤの AI フレームワークに基づくコースの構成についても概要を示します。
1 video
このモジュールでは、コンピューティングやストレージなどのクラウド インフラストラクチャを含む AI の基盤に焦点を合わせます。また、Google Cloud 上の主要なデータと AI 開発プロダクトについても説明します。最後に、BigQuery ML を使用して ML モデルを構築する方法を紹介します。これは、データから AI への移行に役立ちます。
10 videos1 reading1 quiz1 app item
このモジュールでは、Google Cloud で ML プロジェクトを開発するためのさまざまなオプションについて説明します。オプションとして、事前トレーニング済み API などのすぐに使える AI ソリューションから、AutoML などのノーコードおよびローコード ソリューション、カスタム トレーニングなどのコードベースのソリューションまで扱います。また、各オプションのメリットとデメリットを比較し、適切な開発ツールを判断できます。
8 videos1 reading1 quiz1 app item
このモジュールでは、データの準備からモデル開発、Vertex AI でのモデル サービングに至るまで、ML ワークフローについて説明します。また、Vertex AI Pipelines を使用してワークフローを自動パイプラインに変換する方法も紹介します。
9 videos1 reading1 quiz1 app item
このモジュールでは、AI の中で特に進化が著しい生成 AI と、その基盤となるテクノロジーである大規模言語モデル（LLM）を紹介します。また、Generative AI Studio や Model Garden など、Google Cloud 上のさまざまな生成 AI 開発ツールについても説明します。最後に、AI ソリューションと組み込みの生成 AI 機能について検討します。
8 videos1 reading1 quiz1 app item
このモジュールでは、最も重要なコンセプト、ツール、テクノロジー、プロダクトについて取り上げ、コース全体の概要を説明します。
1 video1 reading
