RK
Feb 11, 2021
A very good first introductory course to data lakes and how to implement them using AWS services.
AA
Mar 22, 2022
Exactly beneficial for those who are seeking to understand the basics of data analytics services
By Ra‚ K•
Feb 12, 2021
By Daniel B•
Mar 5, 2021
This is an excelent introduction to Data Lakes that let me understand the flexibility and power of building a data lake using a serverless approach to achieve two goals: pay for value and seamlessly scale (mainly in the storage area). It would be great to have an update on using Glue Studio and Glue DataBrew.
By Daniel B•
Jan 26, 2021
Teaches the fundamentals of AWS env with a Data Lake related approach, it's a good course however I would like to see in future more videos related to the services inside the GUI of amazon or within the CLI
By Jorge C•
Feb 23, 2021
Excelente curso para iniciar iniciar en el mundo de AWS para Data Lakes
By David T•
Jan 17, 2021
I liked the class. The labs were good for getting the message across.
By JP L•
Jan 29, 2021
Great overview of AWS data lakes already using it at work.
By Gabriel A P N•
Jan 18, 2021
It is a very good course with practical classes too
By Lorivic C•
Jan 10, 2021
great start to learn data lakes
By Tanzir A•
Feb 14, 2021
Excellent course !
By Dionis M•
Dec 27, 2020
Awesome Course!!!
By Razi K•
Jun 22, 2021
Amaizing course! Please add the continuation of the course (Intermediate level). I faced some problem using AWS services because the AWS server many a times blocked me or did not give me complete access
By Abdullah A•
Mar 23, 2022
By Jailson B M•
Nov 13, 2021
Great course, good tutors, labs and balance healthy between content and length. I recommend
By Vinit A•
Apr 8, 2021
liked so far, good speed and good to know knowledge about the product offering and concepts.
By Mehmet T•
Apr 9, 2021
Great course, great instructors, I learned a lot. Thanks.
By Viacheslav L•
Jan 19, 2022
Good introdoctory course to AWS services, labs are top
By Antonio D R•
Jun 18, 2021
Curso de gran ayuda para iniciarte en Data Lakes on AWS
By Ramesh K•
Mar 22, 2021
Excellent course materials. Good learning
By Mandar T•
Aug 30, 2021
Great couse with nice praticals
By Robert B D•
Mar 23, 2021
I really enjoyed this course.
By Suryakant S•
Jun 4, 2021
Such an informative course.
By Yordan T•
Jan 20, 2022
Really useful
By Mahmoud D•
Jan 10, 2022
thanks
By Vũ A L•
Aug 2, 2021
good
By Фёдор А•
Mar 5, 2021
One of the lab is buggy and content is a little bit superficial. But if treating the course as a light entertainment + little education it's learning pace is quite good. Although instructors are cool and make getting knowledge easy. I'm satisfied overall but will not reccomend it for people who already use AWS in everyday routine because content is really introductary:)