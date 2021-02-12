Chevron Left
In this class, Introduction to Designing Data Lakes on AWS, we will help you understand how to create and operate a data lake in a secure and scalable way, without previous knowledge of data science! Starting with the "WHY" you may want a data lake, we will look at the Data-Lake value proposition, characteristics and components. Designing a data lake is challenging because of the scale and growth of data. Developers need to understand best practices to avoid common mistakes that could be hard to rectify. In this course we will cover the foundations of what a Data Lake is, how to ingest and organize data into the Data Lake, and dive into the data processing that can be done to optimize performance and costs when consuming the data at scale. This course is for professionals (Architects, System Administrators and DevOps) who need to design and build an architecture for secure and scalable Data Lake components. Students will learn about the use cases for a Data Lake and, contrast that with a traditional infrastructure of servers and storage....

RK

Feb 11, 2021

A very good first introductory course to data lakes and how to implement them using AWS services.

AA

Mar 22, 2022

Exactly beneficial for those who are seeking to understand the basics of data analytics services

By Ra‚ K

Feb 12, 2021

By Daniel B

Mar 5, 2021

This is an excelent introduction to Data Lakes that let me understand the flexibility and power of building a data lake using a serverless approach to achieve two goals: pay for value and seamlessly scale (mainly in the storage area). It would be great to have an update on using Glue Studio and Glue DataBrew.

By Daniel B

Jan 26, 2021

Teaches the fundamentals of AWS env with a Data Lake related approach, it's a good course however I would like to see in future more videos related to the services inside the GUI of amazon or within the CLI

By Jorge C

Feb 23, 2021

Excelente curso para iniciar iniciar en el mundo de AWS para Data Lakes

By David T

Jan 17, 2021

I liked the class. The labs were good for getting the message across.

By JP L

Jan 29, 2021

Great overview of AWS data lakes already using it at work.

By Gabriel A P N

Jan 18, 2021

It is a very good course with practical classes too

By Lorivic C

Jan 10, 2021

great start to learn data lakes

By Tanzir A

Feb 14, 2021

Excellent course !

By Dionis M

Dec 27, 2020

Awesome Course!!!

By Razi K

Jun 22, 2021

Amaizing course! Please add the continuation of the course (Intermediate level). I faced some problem using AWS services because the AWS server many a times blocked me or did not give me complete access

By Abdullah A

Mar 23, 2022

By Jailson B M

Nov 13, 2021

Great course, good tutors, labs and balance healthy between content and length. I recommend

By Vinit A

Apr 8, 2021

liked so far, good speed and good to know knowledge about the product offering and concepts.

By Mehmet T

Apr 9, 2021

Great course, great instructors, I learned a lot. Thanks.

By Viacheslav L

Jan 19, 2022

G​ood introdoctory course to AWS services, labs are top

By Antonio D R

Jun 18, 2021

Curso de gran ayuda para iniciarte en Data Lakes on AWS

By Ramesh K

Mar 22, 2021

Excellent course materials. Good learning

By Mandar T

Aug 30, 2021

Great couse with nice praticals

By Robert B D

Mar 23, 2021

I really enjoyed this course.

By Suryakant S

Jun 4, 2021

Such an informative course.

By Yordan T

Jan 20, 2022

Really useful

By Mahmoud D

Jan 10, 2022

thanks

By Vũ A L

Aug 2, 2021

good

By Фёдор А

Mar 5, 2021

One of the lab is buggy and content is a little bit superficial. But if treating the course as a light entertainment + little education it's learning pace is quite good. Although instructors are cool and make getting knowledge easy. I'm satisfied overall but will not reccomend it for people who already use AWS in everyday routine because content is really introductary:)

