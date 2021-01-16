About this Course

What you will learn

    • Where to start with a Data Lake?
    • How to build a secure and scalable Data Lake?
    • What are the common components of a Data Lake?
    • Why do you need a Data Lake and what it's value?

Skills you will gain

  • Data Science
  • Analytics
  • Big Data
  • Data Lake
  • Amazon Web Services (Amazon AWS)
Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Amazon Web Services

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Week 1

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 29 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Week 2

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 45 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Week 3

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 58 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Week 4

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 70 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes

