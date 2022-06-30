Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Web Development by Meta
About the Course
If you want to become a web developer, this course is a good place to start. You will learn about the day-to-day responsibilities of a web developer and get a general understanding of the core and underlying technologies that power the internet. You will learn how front-end developers create websites and applications that work well and are easy to maintain. In addition, you will learn how back-end developers create websites and applications that work well together and are easy to maintain.
You’ll be introduced to the core web development technologies like HTML and CSS, and get opportunities to practice using them. You will also be introduced to modern UI frameworks such as Bootstrap and React that make it easy to create interactive user experiences....