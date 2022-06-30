If you want to become a web developer, this course is a good place to start. You will learn about the day-to-day responsibilities of a web developer and get a general understanding of the core and underlying technologies that power the internet. You will learn how front-end developers create websites and applications that work well and are easy to maintain. In addition, you will learn how back-end developers create websites and applications that work well together and are easy to maintain.
About this Course
None! Learners do not need prior web development experience. Only basic internet navigation skills and an eagerness to get started with coding.
Offered by
Meta
Meta builds technologies that help people connect with friends and family, find communities, and grow businesses. On successful completion of the Meta Social Media Marketing Certificate or Meta Marketing Analytics Certificate, you'll gain access to the Meta Career Programs Job Board - a job search platform with 200+ employers looking to hire.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Get started with web development
In this module, you will learn about the different types of web developers and the roles and responsibilities of front-end, back-end, and full-stack developers. You will take a first look at the core technologies of HTML, CSS, and Javascript and explore the concepts that underpin how the internet works.
Introduction to HTML and CSS
In this module you will learn how to construct HTML documents and add basic styling and layout using CSS.
UI Frameworks
In this module you will learn how to use the Bootstrap framework to build responsive interfaces and the benefits of working with UI frameworks.
Graded Assessment
In this module, you will be assessed on the key skills covered in the Course.
