May 1, 2020
As with the earlier courses, the content was comprehensive and presented in a very engaging style. Each and every faculty member stands out in her/his own way and Prof. Michel Girardin is THE BEST!
Sep 13, 2016
Wonderful! This course help me a lot in learning how to evaluate the performance of investment vehicle such as mutual fund, also enlarge my perspectives towards future financial trends.
By Tom S•
Nov 20, 2016
Very little of use in this course. A lot of academic mumbo jumbo that is totally useless when confronted with the infinite investment opportunities. The student is presented with a number of time consuming/wasting formulas to apply to the decision process.
If one ACTUALLY used those formulas, one would still be waiting to buy the first stock.
A question from the Week 4 test will demonstrate just how useless this course is:
The Situation: "You invested to maximize your wealth over a one year period. You are eagerly anticipating the returns after the first month."
The Question: "What part of your brain is being activated?"
What's Wrong with this?
First of all, who invests in order to make it big in one year. You are trading if that is your goal.
Second: who gives a flying fig about what part of the brain is engaged? What am I supposed to do with the answer? How does this, in the least, help me make better investment decisions.
I'm done. I was going to take all the courses in this specialization. No more. Waste of time and money.
By VIKRAM K•
Jan 21, 2018
By Philipp T K•
Sep 30, 2016
This course deals mainly with the topic of evaluating the performance of investments and uses the outcomes to discuss the benefits of active and passive funds. Measures are introduced to evaluate the risk adjusted returns of investments. In addition, evaluation tools for the performance of active managers are presented. The videos are of great quality. The quizzes could be more challenging.
By Matteo E•
Jun 19, 2017
Necessary to have completed previous courses from the University of Geneva to make the most of this course (or at least have some previous exposure to finance). Out of all the courses in the Specialisation in Financial Markets, maybe the least valid course. Still excellent material, but more in the sense of introducing the hottest trends rather than exploring them in any depth.
By ALEXANDRE J D S•
Jun 6, 2021
I thought the Course was very good. Teachers demonstrated great knowledge. The difference was the ability to critically view each video-class, it impressed me that in addition to the incredible didactics in relation to the methods to analyze the themes, they also demonstrated great scientific knowledge, which helped me a lot to enrich my knowledge in financial investments. I am very grateful for the opportunity to have studied this Course as part of the Investment Management Specialization.
By Vinayak I•
Apr 20, 2020
A really good final course to cap it off. The discussion with David from UBS was especially interesting. However some topics could've been explained in more detail - like in performance analysis risk factor analysis and style analysis was just named and not explored further. A comparison of structured products v/s options contract. All in all, I thank Prof Michel for his guidance and teaching.
By Deokumar G•
Nov 18, 2019
In Course 4, "Securing Investment Returns In The Long Run", I am so far being introduced to the many diverse concepts of a high yield, or rather high return, on all investments made. Whether it be to actively or passively manage or base your investment allocations on one or more comparative benchmarks, Course 4 of this Investment Management Specialization is captivating. - deokumar gandharry
By Rohini B•
Jun 26, 2020
Thank you all I have learnt a lot and hope to continue to learn and implement what I have learnt in my financial choices . A special thank you to DR Michel Girardin, you are a great teacher and I can see you love this subject as your eyes sparkle when you teach and you light up with joy. I love to see this in a teacher as it is that spark that kindles learning in many. Thank you all .
By ARVIND K S•
Mar 22, 2019
I found the course as well as the specialization highly educative. It affords new insights into active vs passive management, performance measurement indices , ascertaining alphas, information ratios and getting an insight into the future areas of finance. Immense efforts put to bring the best profs and practitioners under one roof. Enjoyed the specialization as much as they did.
By T. V•
Jul 26, 2020
Great way to close a great specialization! I really enjoyed the debate between the professor and UBS on the merit of active management vs passive management. Also really enjoyed the lessons on future trends - sustainable finance, fintech and neurofinance. All in all a great specialization, really recommend it to anyone interested in getting a good fundamental knowledge of finance.
By Juan F E M•
Jan 6, 2021
A very insightful investment course that for sure would help you to make better investment decisions reducing risks and maximizing returns. All of this combined with the prestige of the University of Geneva and Dr. Michel Girardin who is one of the greatest instructors right here will make your experience with this course a very pleasant one.
By Valeriy K•
Oct 15, 2018
Another fantastic course by the University of Geneva! I was really happy to dive deeper in the topic of sustainable investment. I really think that purpose-guided investment is a future of finance. Thank you to all the staff at University of Geneva and UBS. My special thanks to Michel Girardin! I wish I had such lecturers when I took my MBA.
By Hmei D•
Jun 16, 2020
Thank you Dr. Michel for wonderful instructions and all other professors' guide. It provides a comprehensive finance course on strategic investment management. I really enjoyed the course and learned a solid theoretical and practical methodology. I will recommend it to others. Best Regards and Have a great day.
By Ramon V S•
Apr 15, 2021
Loved this specialization, it has broaden my knowledge about all financial markets. I was not a newbie when I started but most of my education was empirical from my own experience, these concepts and information will help me make better rational decisions for my investments
By Messias U•
May 14, 2019
The course kicks off with the debate of advantages and disadvantages of passive versus active fund management. It moves to sustainable investing and closes with more advanced topics on neuro-finance and roboadvisory topics. These were sweet and deep waters for me!
By Melanie A•
Oct 7, 2016
Great course - learned a lot. Videos are short and easy to understand/view and the quiz and questions help to integrate and test the concepts taught. The entire series is the best online learning course I've ever taken! Definitely recommend.,
By Brijesh95•
Jan 28, 2018
To describe the entire experience in one word: Amazing!
Great and knowledgeable peers and coordinators who make the course interesting and the additional information provided by UBS guest speakers are the icing on the cake.
By Mircea N S•
Jul 20, 2016
Another well thought module by the same great professors of University of Geneva. Cannot tell you how much we enjoy your course so far and how useful all these knowledge is for us, students. Much appreciated!
By Felipe C•
Jan 16, 2020
I have really enjoyed this specialization courses, the lecturers with huge capacity and broad knowledge in finance area, the way of explaining all the material. I recommend it completely.
By Javier I V C•
Nov 28, 2020
Excellent, I liked the topic of sustainable investment and how companies with ESG can cause great changes in the community and at the same time be stable over time.
By Andrew G•
Feb 13, 2017
Highly in depth and qualified lecturers who do brilliantly to break concepts down, especially Michel Girardin. Congratulations and thanks to all the staff involved
By Ahmed B N•
Sep 17, 2016
I recommend this course for every one interested to understand the dynamics of financial markets and the future trends of financial markets and portfolio management
By Aaron K•
Oct 2, 2017
An excellent insight offered from the teaching team on the real world of portfolio management and how best to sustain investment returns over a long time horizon