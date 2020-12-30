About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Investment Management Specialization
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Investment Management
  • Sustainability
  • Finance
  • Socially Responsible Investing
Course 4 of 5 in the
Investment Management Specialization
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructors

University of Geneva

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

General Introduction and Key Concepts

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 63 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Assessing Performance

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 80 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Investment Vehicles

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 103 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Future Trends

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 82 min)

