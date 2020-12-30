In this course, you will learn about the famous dichotomy between active and passive investing, how to appropriately measure and analyze investment performance and what the future trends in the investment management industry are.
University of Geneva- Rajna Gibson BrandonSFI Senior Chaired Professor of Finance and Managing Director of the GFRI
University of Geneva- Michel GirardinLecturer in Macro-Finance - Project Leader for the "Investment Management" specialization
University of Geneva- Kerstin PreuschoffAssociate Professor of Neurofinance and Neuroeconomics
University of Geneva- Olivier ScailletSFI Senior Chaired Professor of Finance and Vice-dean (research) at GSEM
University of Geneva
Founded in 1559, the University of Geneva (UNIGE) is one of Europe's leading universities. Devoted to research, education and dialogue, the UNIGE shares the international calling of its host city, Geneva, a centre of international and multicultural activities with a venerable cosmopolitan tradition.
General Introduction and Key Concepts
Welcome to the course and this introductory module! After reviewing some mistakes you will no longer make after following this course and some useful things to know before the course, we will dive into one of the main topics of this course: the active versus passive investment management debate.
Assessing Performance
Welcome to the second module of the course! Here, we will start by talking about absolute versus relative performance and mandates. The second topic of this module will be performance measurement using risk-adjusted performance ratios but also asset pricing models. Finally, we will see how to decompose and attribute performance between the different types of investment decisions undertaken by fund managers.
Investment Vehicles
Welcome to the third module of the course! In this module, we will explore the worlds of active and passive funds and try to address whether or not active fund management provides added value to a portfolio. But before doing so, we will see how to choose the best investment vehicles among both active and passive funds. The module ends with a discussion with our corporate partner on topics that often divides the world of finance between academia on one side and practitioners on the other.
Future Trends
Welcome to the fourth and last module of the course! This module is dedicated to future trends in investment management that are already starting to change how we think about and apply some of the ideas presented in the specialization. We will start with sustainable investing: defining it, examining its value proposition and see how it can be implemented in the context of a widely diversified portfolio. We will then take a quick look at what neurofinance is and how it can help us make better investment decisions. Finally, we will leave you with some insights as to how fintech (i.e. information technology solutions applied to finance) is likely to shape the future of the investment management industry.
An excellent course of a brilliant specialization. Started at the zoo and ended at the zoo, Prof. Michel Girardin, YOU ARE THE BEST!
great course, btw dr michel girardin is an excellent instructor and i appreciate his funny jokes and examples.
I must say I enjoyed this course very much. I will definitely keep the black swan in mind. Special thanks to all the lecturers.
Quite good course to get an overview on investment. Nothing extraordinary, but still very informative and useful.
