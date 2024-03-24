Discover the revolutionizing impact of IoT in agriculture through this comprehensive course. In Module 1, "Introduction to IoT in Agriculture," you'll delve into the fundamentals of smart farming, examining IoT integration, sensor applications, and associated benefits and challenges. Module 2, "IoT Sensors, Devices and Analytics in Smart Agriculture," delves deeper into advanced concepts such as smart machinery, wireless sensor networks, big data management, and predictive analytics for precision agriculture. Gain practical skills and theoretical insights through real-world examples, enabling you to optimize farm management, boost productivity, and ensure sustainability in the evolving agricultural landscape.
IoT Enabled Farming
Learn key components of IoT in agriculture
Learn benefits and challenges of IoT in farming
Learn significance of a connected farm ecosystem through a case study on wireless sensor networks.
March 2024
11 assignments
There are 2 modules in this course
This module provides a comprehensive overview of smart agriculture, delving into its key components and applications. You will examine the integration of Internet of Things (IoT) technology in farming practices, analyzing its benefits and addressing associated challenges. The module emphasizes the pivotal role of sensors in enabling precision agriculture, exploring their diverse applications across different farming contexts. Through a combination of theoretical concepts and practical examples, you will gain a deep understanding of how IoT advancements are revolutionizing the agricultural sector, optimizing productivity, and sustainability.
7 videos5 readings5 assignments1 discussion prompt
This module provides a comprehensive understanding of the transformative impact of smart machinery and IoT-enabled farm equipment on modern agricultural practices. You will explore the significance of a connected farm ecosystem, focusing on wireless sensor networks. The course emphasizes the art of informed decision-making by harnessing and managing big data effectively in agriculture. You will develop skills in applying predictive analytics and machine learning techniques for precision agriculture advancements. Furthermore, the module highlights the importance of real-time monitoring and control, demonstrating how IoT data integration optimizes farm management for enhanced efficiency and productivity.
10 videos3 readings6 assignments1 discussion prompt
