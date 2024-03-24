EDUCBA
IoT Enabled Farming
IoT Enabled Farming

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Instructor: EDUCBA

Beginner level

Recommended experience

4 hours to complete
3 weeks at 1 hour a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Learn key components of IoT in agriculture

  • Learn benefits and challenges of IoT in farming

  • Learn significance of a connected farm ecosystem through a case study on wireless sensor networks.

Skills you'll gain

March 2024

March 2024

Assessments

11 assignments

There are 2 modules in this course

This module provides a comprehensive overview of smart agriculture, delving into its key components and applications. You will examine the integration of Internet of Things (IoT) technology in farming practices, analyzing its benefits and addressing associated challenges. The module emphasizes the pivotal role of sensors in enabling precision agriculture, exploring their diverse applications across different farming contexts. Through a combination of theoretical concepts and practical examples, you will gain a deep understanding of how IoT advancements are revolutionizing the agricultural sector, optimizing productivity, and sustainability.

7 videos5 readings5 assignments1 discussion prompt

This module provides a comprehensive understanding of the transformative impact of smart machinery and IoT-enabled farm equipment on modern agricultural practices. You will explore the significance of a connected farm ecosystem, focusing on wireless sensor networks. The course emphasizes the art of informed decision-making by harnessing and managing big data effectively in agriculture. You will develop skills in applying predictive analytics and machine learning techniques for precision agriculture advancements. Furthermore, the module highlights the importance of real-time monitoring and control, demonstrating how IoT data integration optimizes farm management for enhanced efficiency and productivity.

10 videos3 readings6 assignments1 discussion prompt

EDUCBA
34 Courses10,889 learners

EDUCBA

