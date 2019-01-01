Learner Reviews & Feedback for Let’s Read! Learning Japanese through Science & Technology-2 by The University of Tokyo
About the Course
東京大学の研究内容に基づく科学技術に関する文章を読み、基礎的な日本語の専門語彙や重要な表現の使い方を習得しながら、読解力を向上することができる。また、読解学習にとどまらず、テキスト動画やインタビュー動画を利用し、「聴く」、「話す」、「書く」といった連繫した力を養うことができる。さらに、理工学系の知識を発展的に広げ、深めることができる。
教材は、日本語教育の専門教員が作成したテキストや動画に加え、理系の専門教員にインタビューした動画を含む。それを内容重視アプローチ(content-based learning)を利用し、効率的に学ぶことができる。また、内容重視アプローチは学習者のモチベーションを上げ、中級のレベルではあるが、アカデミックな語彙を含むより高いレベルの語学力を身に付けることができる。
This is the second part of our Japanese language learning courses. It focuses on improving Japanese reading comprehension through vocabulary and expressions retention, with a theme of Science and Engineering research at the University of Tokyo. In addition to reading, illustration videos and interview videos allow you to practise "listening" and "writing" skills. You can also broaden and deepen your knowledge in the related areas....