About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
Japanese
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

The University of Tokyo

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

航空機の事故を減らすために

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 25 min), 4 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

自動車材料の軽量化とマルチマテリアル化

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 17 min), 2 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

超伝導とリニアモーターカー

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 15 min), 2 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

リチウムイオン電池で走る電気自動

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 16 min), 2 readings, 7 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

