東京大学の研究内容に基づく科学技術に関する文章を読み、基礎的な日本語の専門語彙や重要な表現の使い方を習得しながら、読解力を向上することができる。また、読解学習にとどまらず、テキスト動画やインタビュー動画を利用し、「聴く」、「話す」、「書く」といった連繫した力を養うことができる。さらに、理工学系の知識を発展的に広げ、深めることができる。
Let’s Read! Learning Japanese through Science & Technology-2The University of Tokyo
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
Japanese
Subtitles: Japanese
Offered by
The University of Tokyo
The University of Tokyo was established in 1877 as the first national university in Japan. As a leading research university, UTokyo offers courses in essentially all academic disciplines at both undergraduate and graduate levels and conducts research across the full spectrum of academic activity.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
航空機の事故を減らすために
2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 25 min), 4 readings, 7 quizzes
2 hours to complete
自動車材料の軽量化とマルチマテリアル化
2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 17 min), 2 readings, 7 quizzes
2 hours to complete
超伝導とリニアモーターカー
2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 15 min), 2 readings, 7 quizzes
1 hour to complete
リチウムイオン電池で走る電気自動
1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 16 min), 2 readings, 7 quizzes
