I gained an M.A. in 2002 and Ph.D. in 2006 from Ochanomizu University. I have been teaching Japanese language courses in the Division of Global Education for the Graduate School of Engineering at the University of Tokyo since 2002 and responsible for running the courses since 2010. My specialty is Japanese language education and multicultural understanding. My main areas of research have been Japanese language education focusing on engineering, corpus studies of spoken language in science and engineering, and the international exchange aimed at multicultural understanding.