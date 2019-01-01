Profile

Yumiko Furuichi

Professor

Bio

I gained an M.A. in 2002 and Ph.D. in 2006 from Ochanomizu University. I have been teaching Japanese language courses in the Division of Global Education for the Graduate School of Engineering at the University of Tokyo since 2002 and responsible for running the courses since 2010. My specialty is Japanese language education and multicultural understanding. My main areas of research have been Japanese language education focusing on engineering, corpus studies of spoken language in science and engineering, and the international exchange aimed at multicultural understanding.

Courses

Let’s Read! Learning Japanese through Science & Technology-1

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder