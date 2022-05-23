東京大学の研究内容に基づく科学技術に関する文章を読み、基礎的な日本語の専門語彙や重要な表現の使い方を習得しながら、読解力を向上することができる。また、読解学習にとどまらず、テキスト動画やインタビュー動画を利用し、「聴く」、「話す」、「書く」といった連繫した力を養うことができる。さらに、理工学系の知識を発展的に広げ、深めることができる。
Let’s Read! Learning Japanese through Science & Technology-1The University of Tokyo
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
初級修了者（JLPT:N3相当）
Approx. 12 hours to complete
Japanese
Subtitles: Japanese
What you will learn
初中級の文型を使ったアカデミックな文章の読解力を養うことができる。
理工学系分野の研究内容を中心とした読解力の基礎を養うことができる。
理工学系分野の基礎的な専門語彙や表現の使い方を養うことができる。
Skills you will gain
- 読解
- 文章作成
- 聴解
- 表現文型
The University of Tokyo
The University of Tokyo was established in 1877 as the first national university in Japan. As a leading research university, UTokyo offers courses in essentially all academic disciplines at both undergraduate and graduate levels and conducts research across the full spectrum of academic activity.
人型ロボット
道路の渋滞予測
スマートグラス
味と食感を決める酵素
