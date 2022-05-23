About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

初級修了者（JLPT:N3相当）

Approx. 12 hours to complete
Japanese

What you will learn

  • 初中級の文型を使ったアカデミックな文章の読解力を養うことができる。

  • 理工学系分野の研究内容を中心とした読解力の基礎を養うことができる。

  • 理工学系分野の基礎的な専門語彙や表現の使い方を養うことができる。

Skills you will gain

  • 読解
  • 文章作成
  • 聴解
  • 表現文型
Intermediate Level

初級修了者（JLPT:N3相当）

Approx. 12 hours to complete
Japanese

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

The University of Tokyo

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

人型ロボット

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 22 min), 4 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

道路の渋滞予測

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 16 min), 2 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

スマートグラス

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 13 min), 2 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

味と食感を決める酵素

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 15 min), 2 readings, 7 quizzes

