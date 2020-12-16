Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for The Java Language by LearnQuest

4.3
stars
52 ratings
13 reviews

About the Course

This is the second course in the Java as a Second Language Specialization. In this course, we'll take a look at Java data types, discuss what primitive data types are, and explain data classes. We'll also explore characters and strings and you'll add a new class in the lab. Next, we'll take a look at Java Control Structures. We'll explain IF statements, Loops, and arrays, and will discuss Switch Statements and the Java Programming Environment. After that, we'll define inheritance and explore how methods and properties are inherited in Java. We'll also discuss polymorphism and overloading functions before completing a lab and quiz. The final module discusses how all of the things we've learned in the previous lessons together will come together for our final lab. The labs in this course require you to download and install the Java environment. The instructor walks you through the installation of the environment in course 1 of this Specialization. It is recommended that you take these courses in order because the knowledge is cumulative....
By Maleesha D S

Dec 16, 2020

Thank you soo much! I learnt lot about java

By Frank N

Mar 14, 2022

Excellent instructions ! This course is great.

By Jai L M

Jan 17, 2021

a great class to start for java beginner

By Manoranjan B

Apr 16, 2022

thank u it help me a lot.

By 2019BTEITOOO30 M B S R

Apr 15, 2021

Very Helpful

By RAYAN A A B

Mar 14, 2022

​good

By Amwaj l a

Dec 6, 2021

g​ood

By PAWAR P L

Sep 11, 2021

nice

By Bashayer M A

Dec 4, 2021

​ good

By Rohan N C

Apr 14, 2021

good

By Nguyễn P H M

Apr 12, 2021

I don't like the examples, they are long and not focus on explain the meaning of a function

By Lucía B

Apr 24, 2022

Several answers un to quizzes are wrong, really wrong, not even open for intrerpretation. It's a terrible course for anyone who already knows how to program. It goes through how loops and if statements work, al the really basic stuff, but wrong. The audio is very bad as well, super annoying.

By Bernhard W

Feb 24, 2022

This course is explicitly part of "Java as a second language". There is no need to explain, what a for loop is or an if statement. For an experienced programmer of any other language, it doesn't focus enough on the Java specialties and is quite a waste of time.

