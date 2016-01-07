WS
Jun 13, 2021
Extremely insightfull and practical course,\n\nTouches on a number of aspects of leadership in today's world. I found the reading material very useful, sometimes voluminous but extremely relevant.
SS
Apr 26, 2021
This course will certainly help you know each stepping stone during your leadership journey.\n\nKnow the crisis and how we can sail through it, and kind of Leadership traits.\n\nKudos to the team.
By Dr A G M•
Jan 6, 2016
I would describe this course as very polished. A great deal of thought (and I am sure practice in front of the cameras) has went into production. It is a clear useful guide through the governance and leadership minefield. The messages are clear and well thought out. I have completed a great number of online courses (65 to date) and this course has to be on top of the list of genuinely useful ones. Everything comes across effortlessly only because of the work behind the scenes that has went into thinking how to do so.
Please produce more courses like this, please...
By Darryl H•
Jul 27, 2017
Really enjoyed the course, the fictional story of Jim Barton is entertaining and educational. The course material is all really well thought out and the whole experience will stay with me for the rest of my career. Thank you to everyone that has contributed to this and I highly recommend it to anyone looking at becoming a better manager.
By Christopher A P•
Oct 16, 2016
This course is extremely good, I had never seen the world from a leadership stand point and it gives me more than I was expecting in terms of training and leadership skills. Last but not least, a final thanks to all the Copenhagen Business School who have contributed in this course and have shared their unique experience so that I go out into the world and lead by example.
By Antony A B•
Jan 15, 2017
This is an amazing course and serves its purpose in giving a bird's eye view of all the pertinent issues in a practical manner using the analogy of Jim Barton and SMA. The non SMA case studies, talks and illustrations did well drive home salient aspects of leadership. Thank you very much for his well designed course.
By Ian B•
Sep 13, 2019
This is a must-take course for anyone considering a position of leadership - even if you think you know everything, you WILL find yourself taking notes and reflecting a lot after each module.
By Mark R•
Apr 30, 2020
I do not recommend this course, it is five years old, many of the links no longer work and many more link to sites that require payments. I flagged all such occasions and reached out to instructors but they never got back to me. Some materials are good, but on balance I believe there are better courses on the same subject. Course needs to be updated!
By Kamal J•
May 17, 2020
3rd course completed on Coursera. Two out of three, in May-2020 itself. I'm continuously enjoying & learning at this platform. The Course - "Leadership in 21st Century organizations" is a well designed, having interesting real life experiences of Leadership. The course taught me the personal qualities of Leadership. This will take me ahead in my professional life.
Thanks a lot to Coursera & to my organization for giving me an opportunity to learn & learn continuously.
By urvois•
Nov 23, 2015
I have been following Coursera for few years now and I have to say this is one of the best course I have taken, the acting, the level of materials to study , the professeurs and the way you want to learn about Jim Barton decision is really a breakthrough of how home stud
By Aliaksandra•
Nov 6, 2015
It is an excellent course. Mix of reading, watching, reflection on material makes learning easy and efficient. And Jim Barton's story is a good case-study for analyses of all aspects of leadership. Many thanks for instructors, it's a great job!
By Mohd A J F•
Aug 23, 2018
It's an awesome learning experience with a great content. The methodology of using dramatized episodes is remarkable. I'm fully satisfied with the course and find myself much more armed with the theories and practical leadership challenges.
By Olga L•
Jan 29, 2019
very good case studies from real life. You can learn not only about leadership behavior, successes and failures, but also get to know about such global disasters as Financial Meltdown.
By Gordhan P•
Apr 25, 2016
A very comprehensive Leadership development program. Course content is very relevant, detailed and updated. I personally had good learning from the program. Excellent instructors.
By Andreas S•
May 29, 2017
Some links were dead end and some asked for subscribing at a homepage (what I personally disliked a little bit) but all over, a great course.
By ONYIA U K•
Apr 16, 2021
very interesting and informative, kudos to the Lecturer and university for taking time out to prepare for this course. This is the first Coursera course I took and am sure to take more classes.
By Hemant P•
Jan 4, 2019
Excellent course that provokes you to relate learning and experience. I have just submitted my assignment/reviewed first peer and this reflected how powerful the course design is. #Kudos
By Mohammad S•
Jun 3, 2020
This is a wonderful course. I learned practical aspects of leadership in 21st century organizations. Only some issues are some links are not workable. These minor things shall be fixed.
By Michael N•
May 1, 2017
I thought this course was amazing. I basically went through something similar to Jim and wish I could have done this course BEFORE that happened. Really amazing.
By Pedro C•
Apr 30, 2020
O curso exige que tenhamos acesso a diversos conteúdos pagos do Wall street journal, e não deixa opções para contato sobre isso, sem o qual não conseguimos seguir. O curso é bom, mas Fica bem ruim assim porque perde-se grande parte do conteúdo dos textos. Gostaria de seguir, mas assim é inviável. mais um caso de material inacessível em https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=taJOV-YCieI&feature=youtu.be. outro: https://blog.innocentive.com/2013/11/21/8-differences-between-traditional-and-collaborative-leaders/
By Mohammad A•
Dec 1, 2021
one of the best course here in Coursera course ,have a unique, self intellectual, creative through this course,
I need to thank all professors and workers, also the actors who thrive to success this course.
Thank you
By Chris L•
Apr 21, 2016
Excellent collection of materials helping you tho think through all aspects of leadership, with a nice mix of role-played scenes and additional resources. Relevant for leaders and future leaders at all
By Wale S•
Jun 13, 2021
Extremely insightfull and practical course,
Touches on a number of aspects of leadership in today's world. I found the reading material very useful, sometimes voluminous but extremely relevant.
By Sachin S•
Apr 27, 2021
This course will certainly help you know each stepping stone during your leadership journey.
Know the crisis and how we can sail through it, and kind of Leadership traits.
Kudos to the team.
By Johan P•
May 14, 2020
I really liked the case videos that lead you through the course. The combination of videos and online articles offers a good mix of learning materials.
By Ganesh A•
May 6, 2016
Its very useful course. Useful in terms of our on personality development, development in terms of a company and to develop in terms of social good.
By Huynh L D•
Jun 29, 2016
As always, Prof Robert Austin is engaging and charismatic. The topic is interesting and Prof Austin's delivery is very crisp and powerful.