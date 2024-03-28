Scrimba
Learn AI Agents
Scrimba

Learn AI Agents

This course is part of AI Engineering Specialization

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Bob Ziroll

Instructor: Bob Ziroll

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level
Some related experience required
2 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Construct ReAct prompts that enable AI agents to engage in dynamic, context-aware dialogues with users.

  • Implement loop mechanisms to ensure continuous processing and responsiveness of AI agents to ongoing interactions.

  • Develop and integrate action functions that dictate AI agent behaviors in a variety of interaction scenarios.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

January 2024

Assessments

1 quiz

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level
Some related experience required
2 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the AI Engineering Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There is 1 module in this course

This course offers a deep dive into the development of AI agents, with a particular focus on ReAct prompting, a technique for creating responsive, context-aware AI interactions. Participants will learn to craft dynamic prompts, manage continuous loop processes, and develop action functions that allow AI agents to behave in a sophisticated and user-responsive manner. By the end of the course, learners will be equipped with practical skills to build and implement intelligent AI agents capable of complex, real-world interactions.

What's included

1 quiz28 plugins

Instructor

Bob Ziroll
Scrimba
5 Courses15,426 learners

Offered by

Scrimba

Recommended if you're interested in Software Development

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Software Development? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions