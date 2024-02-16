Corporate Finance Institute
Power Pivot Fundamentals
Corporate Finance Institute

Power Pivot Fundamentals

This course is part of Data Skills for Excel Professionals Specialization

Taught in English

Sebastian Taylor

Instructor: Sebastian Taylor

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level
No prior experience required
4 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Details to know

Recently updated!

February 2024

Assessments

4 assignments

There are 7 modules in this course

In this module, you'll explore how Power Pivot transforms Microsoft Excel, bringing business intelligence and analysis capabilities to the forefront. Discover the key benefits, from creating pivot tables with multiple sources to performing powerful time period comparisons, and elevate your analysis skills to the next level with simple formulas and advanced functionalities.

What's included

4 videos1 reading

Dive into the world of data modeling as we guide you through the process of building a relational data model in Power Pivot. Unleash the power of new functionalities and learn to import, relate, summarize, and interact with your data using measures, tables, and slicers for enhanced Excel capabilities.

What's included

12 videos

Welcome to the next chapter of our Power Pivot Mastery course! Now that you've mastered data consolidation and interaction, this chapter delves into the world of DAX measures. Learn how to create metrics, leverage DAX as a powerful formula language, and unlock new possibilities for data aggregation and analysis in your Excel data model.

What's included

13 videos1 assignment

Welcome to our Advanced Power Pivot Techniques module! Building upon your understanding of the Power Pivot data model and DAX, explore how to efficiently aggregate and summarize data with reusable formulas. This chapter introduces the Star Schema data model, guiding you through expanding datasets, managing multiple dimension tables, and creating interactive dashboards with a logical flow. Learn the significance of the Star Schema, leverage timelines, pivot charts, and enhance data import efficiency by combining Power Query with Power Pivot for a cohesive and consistent dashboard experience.

What's included

21 videos1 assignment

In this module, explore the art of turning data into meaningful insights and compelling data stories. Learn to create advanced DAX measures, employ the CALCULATE function for percent of total calculations, delve into DAX Time Intelligence for year-over-year comparisons, and enhance dashboard aesthetics with conditional formatting, KPIs, and visual cues. Elevate your data presentation skills and gain a solid foundation for crafting professional-looking dashboards that communicate insights effectively.

What's included

13 videos

Welcome to the end-of-course exercise! Apply your skills to the Big Wings Airline case study, where you'll independently create a competitor analysis dashboard. Utilize your data modeling, metrics creation, and dashboard formatting knowledge to meet the provided requirements and communicate key insights effectively. Happy practicing!

What's included

2 videos

Congratulations on completing our Power Pivot course! You've mastered the art of building three insightful dashboards, creating data models, understanding DAX basics, and delving into time intelligence calculations.

What's included

1 video1 reading2 assignments

Instructor

Sebastian Taylor
Corporate Finance Institute
4 Courses617 learners

Offered by

Corporate Finance Institute

