Learn Tailwind CSS

In this course, we'll delve into the features of Tailwind, a utility-first framework designed to streamline web design. Tailwind eliminates the need for extensive custom CSS, enhancing developer productivity and maintaining leaner, more efficient CSS files. It excels in performance with caching and provides sensible design defaults through color palettes, sizing consistency, and responsive design principles. Tailwind's mobile-first approach and intuitive naming conventions further simplify development.
You'll build an Employee Card from scratch.
Build a landing page for this course as your capstone project.
February 2024
1 quiz
There is 1 module in this course
1 quiz22 plugins
