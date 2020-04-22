Learner Reviews & Feedback for Doğrusal Cebir I: Uzaylar ve İşlemciler / Linear Algebra I: Spaces and Operators by Koç University
Bu ders doğrusal cebir ikili dizinin birincisidir. Doğrusal uzaylar kavramı, doğrusal işlemciler, matris gösterimleri ve denklem sistemlerinin hesaplanabilmesi için temel araçlar vb. konuları içermektedir. Ders gerçek yaşamdan gelen uygulamaları da tanıtmaya önem veren “içerikli yaklaşımla” tasarlanmıştır.
Bölümler:
Bölüm 1: Doğrusal Cebirin Matematikdeki Yeri ve Kapsamı
Bölüm 2: Düzlemdeki Vektörlerin Öğrettikleri
Bölüm 3: İki Bilinmeyenli Denklemlerin Öğrettikleri
Bölüm 4: Doğrusal Uzaylar
Bölüm 5: Fonksiyon Uzayları ve Fourier Serileri
Bölüm 6: Doğrusal İşlemciler ve Dönüşümler
Bölüm 7: Doğrusal İşlemcilerden Matrislere Geçiş
Bölüm 8: Matris İşlemleri
This is the first of the sequence of two courses. It develops the fundamental concepts in linear spaces, linear operators, matrix representations and basic tools for calculations with systems of equations. The course is designed with a “content based” emphasis, answering the “why” and “where“ of the topics, as much as the traditional “what” and “how” leading to “definitions” and “proofs”.
Chapters:
Chapter 1: Place and Contents of Linear Algebra Cebirin
Chapter 2: Learning From Vectors in the Plane
Chapter 3: Learning From Equations For Two Unknowns
Chapter 4: Linear Spaces
Chapter 5: Function Spaces and Fourier Series
Chapter 6: Linear Operators and Transformations
Chapter 7: From Linear Operators to Matrices
Chapter 8: Matrix Operations
Kaynak: Attila Aşkar, “Doğrusal cebir”. Bu kitap dört ciltlik dizinin üçüncü cildidir. Dizinin diğer kitapları Cilt 1 “Tek değişkenli fonksiyonlarda türev ve entegral”, Cilt 2: "Çok değişkenli fonksiyonlarda türev ve entegral" ve Cilt 4: “Diferansiyel denklemler” dir.
Source: Attila Aşkar, Linear Algebra, Volume 3 of the set of Vol1: Calculus of Single Variable Functions, Volume 2: Calculus of Multivariable Functions and Volume 4: Differential Equations....
By Abdullah K
Apr 22, 2020
It was nice... Thank you so much
By Fuoad J
Oct 17, 2016
Thank you
By Adib I
Oct 18, 2016
It would be great to make a voice-over in English as well
By Erik G
Dec 19, 2016
Shouldn't be presented as a course that is also suitable for English speakers. It is not. The "English" subtitles are completely incomprehensible.
By amjad a
Dec 5, 2016
they have to put a note that this course is just for Turkish students not for international .