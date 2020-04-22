Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Doğrusal Cebir I: Uzaylar ve İşlemciler / Linear Algebra I: Spaces and Operators by Koç University

4.0
stars
38 ratings
7 reviews

About the Course

Bu ders doğrusal cebir ikili dizinin birincisidir. Doğrusal uzaylar kavramı, doğrusal işlemciler, matris gösterimleri ve denklem sistemlerinin hesaplanabilmesi için temel araçlar vb. konuları içermektedir. Ders gerçek yaşamdan gelen uygulamaları da tanıtmaya önem veren “içerikli yaklaşımla” tasarlanmıştır. Bölümler: Bölüm 1: Doğrusal Cebirin Matematikdeki Yeri ve Kapsamı Bölüm 2: Düzlemdeki Vektörlerin Öğrettikleri Bölüm 3: İki Bilinmeyenli Denklemlerin Öğrettikleri Bölüm 4: Doğrusal Uzaylar Bölüm 5: Fonksiyon Uzayları ve Fourier Serileri Bölüm 6: Doğrusal İşlemciler ve Dönüşümler Bölüm 7: Doğrusal İşlemcilerden Matrislere Geçiş Bölüm 8: Matris İşlemleri ----------- This is the first of the sequence of two courses. It develops the fundamental concepts in linear spaces, linear operators, matrix representations and basic tools for calculations with systems of equations. The course is designed with a “content based” emphasis, answering the “why” and “where“ of the topics, as much as the traditional “what” and “how” leading to “definitions” and “proofs”. Chapters: Chapter 1: Place and Contents of Linear Algebra Cebirin Chapter 2: Learning From Vectors in the Plane Chapter 3: Learning From Equations For Two Unknowns Chapter 4: Linear Spaces Chapter 5: Function Spaces and Fourier Series Chapter 6: Linear Operators and Transformations Chapter 7: From Linear Operators to Matrices Chapter 8: Matrix Operations ----------- Kaynak: Attila Aşkar, “Doğrusal cebir”. Bu kitap dört ciltlik dizinin üçüncü cildidir. Dizinin diğer kitapları Cilt 1 “Tek değişkenli fonksiyonlarda türev ve entegral”, Cilt 2: "Çok değişkenli fonksiyonlarda türev ve entegral" ve Cilt 4: “Diferansiyel denklemler” dir. Source: Attila Aşkar, Linear Algebra, Volume 3 of the set of Vol1: Calculus of Single Variable Functions, Volume 2: Calculus of Multivariable Functions and Volume 4: Differential Equations....
Filter by:

1 - 6 of 6 Reviews for Doğrusal Cebir I: Uzaylar ve İşlemciler / Linear Algebra I: Spaces and Operators

By Abdullah K

Apr 22, 2020

It was nice... Thank you so much

By Fuoad J

Oct 17, 2016

Thank you

By Adib I

Oct 18, 2016

It would be great to make a voice-over in English as well

By Erik G

Dec 19, 2016

Shouldn't be presented as a course that is also suitable for English speakers. It is not. The "English" subtitles are completely incomprehensible.

By amjad a

Dec 5, 2016

they have to put a note that this course is just for Turkish students not for international .

By bert y

Jul 30, 2017

It sucks!

