Bu ders doğrusal cebir ikili dizinin birincisidir. Doğrusal uzaylar kavramı, doğrusal işlemciler, matris gösterimleri ve denklem sistemlerinin hesaplanabilmesi için temel araçlar vb. konuları içermektedir. Ders gerçek yaşamdan gelen uygulamaları da tanıtmaya önem veren “içerikli yaklaşımla” tasarlanmıştır.
Doğrusal Cebir I: Uzaylar ve İşlemciler / Linear Algebra I: Spaces and OperatorsKoç University
Approx. 18 hours to complete
Turkish
Subtitles: Turkish, English
Koç University
Koç University is a leading liberal arts university located in Istanbul, Turkey; also recognized globally for facilitating cutting edge research in its full collection of Colleges, including Administrative Sciences & Economics, Engineering, Natural Sciences, Humanities & Social Sciences, Law, Nursing and Medicine. With its strong academic structure, research opportunities, international achievements, vivid social environment and wide range of job opportunities upon graduation, Koç University distinctively attracts attention. Now available online.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Doğrusal Cebirin Matematikdeki Yeri ve Kapsamı / Place and Contents of Linear Algebra
1 video (Total 16 min), 1 reading
Düzlemdeki Vektörlerin Öğrettikleri / Learning From Vectors in the Plane
2 videos (Total 96 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
İki Bilinmeyenli Denklemlerin Öğrettikleri / Learning From Equations for Two Unknowns
5 videos (Total 114 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Doğrusal Uzaylar / Linear Spaces
6 videos (Total 129 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
