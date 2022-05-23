About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 18 hours to complete
Turkish
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 18 hours to complete
Turkish

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Koç University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

26 minutes to complete

Doğrusal Cebirin Matematikdeki Yeri ve Kapsamı / Place and Contents of Linear Algebra

26 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 16 min), 1 reading
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Düzlemdeki Vektörlerin Öğrettikleri / Learning From Vectors in the Plane

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 96 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

İki Bilinmeyenli Denklemlerin Öğrettikleri / Learning From Equations for Two Unknowns

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 114 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Doğrusal Uzaylar / Linear Spaces

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 129 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder