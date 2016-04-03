Learner Reviews & Feedback for Doğrusal Cebir II: Kare Matrisler, Hesaplama Yöntemleri ve Uygulamalar / Linear Algebra II: Square Matrices, Calculation Methods and Applications by Koç University
4.5
stars
20 ratings
•
7 reviews
About the Course
Doğrusal cebir ikili dizinin ikincisi olan bu ders birinci derste verilen temel bilgilerin üzerine eklemeler yapılarak tamamen matris işlemleri ve uygulamalarını kapsamaktadır. Cebirsel denklem sistemleri, sonuçların tekilliği ve var olup olmadığı, determinantlar ve onların doğal olarak nasıl oluştuğu, öz değer problemleri ve onların matris fonksiyonlarına uygulanışı vb. konulara derste değinilmektedir. Ders gerçek yaşamdan gelen uygulamaları da tanıtmaya önem veren “içerikli yaklaşımla” tasarlanmıştır.
Bölümler:
Bölüm 1: Doğrusal Cebir I'in Özeti
Bölüm 2: Kare Matrislerde Determinant
Bölüm 3: Kare Matrislerin Tersi
Bölüm 4: Kare Matrislerde Özdeğer Sorunu
Bölüm 5: Matrislerin Köşegenleştirilmesi
Bölüm 6: Matris Fonksiyonları
Bölüm 7: Matrislerle Diferansiyel Denklem Takımları
-----------
This second of the sequence of two courses builds on the fundamentals of the first course, is entirely on matrix algebra and applications. Specifically, the studies include systems of algebraic equations including the existence and uniqueness of solutions, determinants and how they arise naturally, eigenvalue problems with their applications to diagonalization and matrix functions. The course is designed in the same spirit as the first one with a “content based” emphasis, answering the “why” and “where“ of the topics, as much as the traditional “what” and “how” leading to “definitions” and “proofs”.
Chapters:
Chapter 1: Summary of Linear Algebra I
Chapter 2: Determinant
Chapter 3: Inverse of Square Matrices
Chapter 4: Eigenvalue Problem in Square Matrices
Chapter 5: Diagonalization of Matrices
Chapter 6: Matrix Functions
Chapter 7: Matrices and Systems of Differential Equations
-----------
Kaynak: Attila Aşkar, “Doğrusal cebir”. Bu kitap dört ciltlik dizinin üçüncü cildidir. Dizinin diğer kitapları Cilt 1 “Tek değişkenli fonksiyonlarda türev ve entegral”, Cilt 2: "Çok değişkenli fonksiyonlarda türev ve entegral" ve Cilt 4: “Diferansiyel denklemler” dir.
Source: Attila Aşkar, Linear Algebra, Volume 3 of the set of Vol1: Calculus of Single Variable Functions, Volume 2: Calculus of Multivariable Functions and Volume 4: Differential Equations....
By Nalan B
•
Apr 3, 2016
Konu benim su anki egitimin icin cok yararli ve hoca tarafindan gayet iyi anlatilmis. Tesekkurler
By ANMOL B 1
•
Jun 2, 2020
amazing course, helped me understand all the basics
By MANJUNATHA B J M
•
Jul 7, 2020
Beautiful course I did enjoy through learning
By Alok S
•
Jun 7, 2018
Good course!
By K.Nirmala
•
Apr 29, 2020
No. of questions can be reduced since it is of same model.