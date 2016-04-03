Chevron Left
Doğrusal Cebir II: Kare Matrisler, Hesaplama Yöntemleri ve Uygulamalar / Linear Algebra II: Square Matrices, Calculation Methods and Applications by Koç University

4.5
stars
20 ratings
7 reviews

About the Course

Doğrusal cebir ikili dizinin ikincisi olan bu ders birinci derste verilen temel bilgilerin üzerine eklemeler yapılarak tamamen matris işlemleri ve uygulamalarını kapsamaktadır. Cebirsel denklem sistemleri, sonuçların tekilliği ve var olup olmadığı, determinantlar ve onların doğal olarak nasıl oluştuğu, öz değer problemleri ve onların matris fonksiyonlarına uygulanışı vb. konulara derste değinilmektedir. Ders gerçek yaşamdan gelen uygulamaları da tanıtmaya önem veren “içerikli yaklaşımla” tasarlanmıştır. Bölümler: Bölüm 1: Doğrusal Cebir I'in Özeti Bölüm 2: Kare Matrislerde Determinant Bölüm 3: Kare Matrislerin Tersi Bölüm 4: Kare Matrislerde Özdeğer Sorunu Bölüm 5: Matrislerin Köşegenleştirilmesi Bölüm 6: Matris Fonksiyonları Bölüm 7: Matrislerle Diferansiyel Denklem Takımları ----------- This second of the sequence of two courses builds on the fundamentals of the first course, is entirely on matrix algebra and applications. Specifically, the studies include systems of algebraic equations including the existence and uniqueness of solutions, determinants and how they arise naturally, eigenvalue problems with their applications to diagonalization and matrix functions. The course is designed in the same spirit as the first one with a “content based” emphasis, answering the “why” and “where“ of the topics, as much as the traditional “what” and “how” leading to “definitions” and “proofs”. Chapters: Chapter 1: Summary of Linear Algebra I Chapter 2: Determinant Chapter 3: Inverse of Square Matrices Chapter 4: Eigenvalue Problem in Square Matrices Chapter 5: Diagonalization of Matrices Chapter 6: Matrix Functions Chapter 7: Matrices and Systems of Differential Equations ----------- Kaynak: Attila Aşkar, “Doğrusal cebir”. Bu kitap dört ciltlik dizinin üçüncü cildidir. Dizinin diğer kitapları Cilt 1 “Tek değişkenli fonksiyonlarda türev ve entegral”, Cilt 2: "Çok değişkenli fonksiyonlarda türev ve entegral" ve Cilt 4: “Diferansiyel denklemler” dir. Source: Attila Aşkar, Linear Algebra, Volume 3 of the set of Vol1: Calculus of Single Variable Functions, Volume 2: Calculus of Multivariable Functions and Volume 4: Differential Equations....
By Nalan B

Apr 3, 2016

Konu benim su anki egitimin icin cok yararli ve hoca tarafindan gayet iyi anlatilmis. Tesekkurler

By ANMOL B 1

Jun 2, 2020

amazing course, helped me understand all the basics

By MANJUNATHA B J M

Jul 7, 2020

Beautiful course I did enjoy through learning

By Alok S

Jun 7, 2018

Good course!

By K.Nirmala

Apr 29, 2020

No. of questions can be reduced since it is of same model.

