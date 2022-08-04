Learner Reviews & Feedback for Linux Embedded System Topics and Projects by University of Colorado Boulder
About the Course
This course is used as the capstone in a three course sequence, including Linux System Programming and Introduction to Buildroot and Linux Kernel Programming and Introduction to Yocto Project. Both of these courses must be completed before starting this course.
This course builds on the content in the previous two prerequisite courses to develop a final project of your choosing targeting Linux device targeting hardware. The final project is delivered using concepts from Agile Scrum. Several pertinent, recent, and relevant Embedded System development related topics are covered as a part of the course curriculum, which you may optionally choose to incorporate into your final project.
Linux Embedded Systems Topics and Projects can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5307, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering....