Learner Reviews & Feedback for Low Intermediate English: Help & Information by Voxy
About the Course
In this course, you will learn important language for asking for help, giving and understanding directions, and sharing your opinions. Learning activities in this course will take place on Voxy, an engaging language learning platform that automatically adapts to your current level and your performance across reading, listening, speaking, grammar, and vocabulary skills so that every lesson is optimized for rapid improvement.
Each week is made up of engaging, short, task-based lessons that can be done anywhere, anytime. Lessons include content from the real world, so you will learn from real conversations and emails between friends and colleagues exchanging information and assistance. By the end of the course, you will be able to seek and find answers to just about any question you may have!...