Learner Reviews & Feedback for M2M & IoT Interface Design & Protocols for Embedded Systems by University of Colorado Boulder
This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5348, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree.
M2M and IoT Interface Design and Protocols is the third of three classes in the Embedded Interface Design (EID) specialization, an online version of the on-campus EID class taught in graduate embedded systems design. This course is focused on connecting devices to each other and to the cloud to create prototypes and actual systems that flow data from devices to consumers. The class includes an introduction to M2M (Machine-to-Machine) and IoT (Internet of Things) concepts, using the cloud to develop IoT systems (specifically AWS (Amazon Web Services) and its IoT framework), a review of common communications protocols at every level of connected devices, and other IoT design concerns such as security, message queuing approaches, and the use and design of APIs and microservices . The content ranges from general design best practices to specifics for select tools and methods, but all are presented to support developing embedded devices in IoT applications. The class includes practical projects that let you try some of standard methods in software development of prototype graphical user interfaces for devices using AWS, Python, and optionally Node.JS. This course can be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5348, part of CU Boulder's Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree....
By SayedMoahmmadEsmaeil M
•
Feb 5, 2022
First of all, the teacher does not respond to questions. Second, the assignments are not explained in course materials. For example, you should know how to create a database with python and use different modules to create some programs. Also, you should learn AWS by reading their website help section and the teacher does not explain it. Third, it is needed AWS verified account which is not easy to get for some students. Fourth, it is not a practical course and the teacher does not use any embedded system device and it is just about coding. All in all, I give one star because Coursera do their best! Thank you