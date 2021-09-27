By Yining Z•
Sep 27, 2021
华语世界有这样的一门免费课程，是华语世界之幸。天佑国立台湾大学
By 張嘉棋•
Oct 16, 2020
Excellent course from NTU! Teach most fundamental and popular ML algorithms from mathematics to concepts. The slide is awesome and the course is well-struct. Assignments also helps me consolidate what we learned in class and I really love programming part!
By 象道•
May 23, 2020
A really hard course! True learners may replay experiences of great minds that have found the greatest formulas in Machine Learning.
By leftheory•
Jul 3, 2021
Really amazing course. Very solid content and clear explanation.
By Jiancheng Z•
Jul 20, 2020
The course is really excellent. Thank you Dr. Lin.
By Junjiang L•
Dec 31, 2021
华语世界有这样的一门免费课程，是华语世界之幸。天佑国立台湾大学
By Yulei Q•
Jul 15, 2021
林老师的课非常棒！耐心的讲解与精致的slides和有趣的习题！
By 李植•
Jan 8, 2022
深入浅出，学到了机器学习的一组基底