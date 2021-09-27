Chevron Left
4.9
stars
24 ratings
9 reviews

About the Course

The course extends the fundamental tools in "Machine Learning Foundations" to powerful and practical models by three directions, which includes embedding numerous features, combining predictive features, and distilling hidden features. [這門課將先前「機器學習基石」課程中所學的基礎工具往三個方向延伸為強大而實用的工具。這三個方向包括嵌入大量的特徵、融合預測性的特徵、與萃取潛藏的特徵。]...
By Yining Z

Sep 27, 2021

华语世界有这样的一门免费课程，是华语世界之幸。天佑国立台湾大学

By 張嘉棋

Oct 16, 2020

Excellent course from NTU! Teach most fundamental and popular ML algorithms from mathematics to concepts. The slide is awesome and the course is well-struct. Assignments also helps me consolidate what we learned in class and I really love programming part!

By 象道

May 23, 2020

A really hard course! True learners may replay experiences of great minds that have found the greatest formulas in Machine Learning.

By leftheory

Jul 3, 2021

Really amazing course. Very solid content and clear explanation.

By Jiancheng Z

Jul 20, 2020

The course is really excellent. Thank you Dr. Lin.

By Junjiang L

Dec 31, 2021

华语世界有这样的一门免费课程，是华语世界之幸。天佑国立台湾大学

By Yulei Q

Jul 15, 2021

林老师的课非常棒！耐心的讲解与精致的slides和有趣的习题！

By 李植

Jan 8, 2022

深入浅出，学到了机器学习的一组基底

