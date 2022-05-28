About this Course

5,908 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
Chinese (Traditional)
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
Chinese (Traditional)

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

National Taiwan University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

第一講：Linear Support Vector Machine

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 67 min), 4 readings
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

第二講：Dual Support Vector Machine

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 60 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

第三講：Kernel Support Vector Machine

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 61 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

第四講：Soft-Margin Support Vector Machine

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 46 min)

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder