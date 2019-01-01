教授 (Professor)
From the university, Prof. Lin received the Distinguished Teaching Award in 2011, the Outstanding Mentoring Award in 2013, and the Outstanding Teaching Award in 2016, 2017 and 2018. He co-authored the introductory machine learning textbook Learning from Data and offered two popular Mandarin-teaching MOOCs Machine Learning Foundations and Machine Learning Techniques based on the textbook. His research interests include mathematical foundations of machine learning, studies on new learning problems, and improvements on learning algorithms. He received the 2012 K.-T. Li Young Researcher Award from the ACM Taipei Chapter, the 2013 D.-Y. Wu Memorial Award from National Science Council of Taiwan, and the 2017 Creative Young Scholar Award from Foundation for the Advancement of Outstanding Scholarship in Taiwan. He co-led the teams that won the third place of KDDCup 2009 slow track, the champion of KDDCup 2010, the double-champion of the two tracks in KDDCup 2011, the champion of track 2 in KDDCup 2012, and the double-champion of the two tracks in KDDCup 2013. He served as the Secretary General of Taiwanese Association for Artificial Intelligence between 2013 and 2014.
林軒田教授於2001年在臺灣大學資訊工程系取得學士學位，並於2005年及2008年在美國加州理工學院相繼取得碩士及博士學位。他於2008年返回臺灣大學資訊工程系擔任助理教授，於2012年升等為副教授，並於2017年8月升等為教授。林教授長期投入「機器學習的理論基礎與演算法設計」之研究。他曾經在2013年至2014年兼任台灣人工智慧學會的秘書長，2016年至2019年擔任新創公司沛星科技的首席資料科學家，專注於將人工智慧應用於商業領域。目前林教授仍在沛星科技擔任首席資料科學顧問，與其共同成長。
林教授合著了在亞馬遜線上書店暢銷的機器學習入門教科書「Learning From Data」，並以此教科書為基礎，開設了兩門以中文授課的MOOCs課程「機器學習基石」及「機器學習技法」。林教授於任教之臺灣大學，獲得2011年「教學傑出教師獎」、2013年「優良導師獎」及2016、2017和2018年「教學優良教師獎」；並獲2012年ACM Taipei Chapter「李國鼎青年研究獎」，2013年國科會「吳大猷先生紀念獎」與2017年傑出人才基金會「年輕學者創新獎」。林教授另共同帶領了臺灣大學的團隊，在2010至2013年，連續獲得了四年（六座）的KDDCup世界冠軍。