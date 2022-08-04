About this Course

18,800 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
Chinese (Traditional)

Skills you will gain

  • Decision Stump
  • Perceptron
  • Machine Learning
  • Vc Dimension
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
Chinese (Traditional)

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

National Taiwan University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(2,306 ratings)
Week
1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

第一講：The Learning Problem

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 70 min), 5 readings
Week
2
Week 2
1 hour to complete

第二講：Learning to Answer Yes/No

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 61 min)
Week
3
Week 3
1 hour to complete

第三講：Types of Learning

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 61 min)
Week
4
Week 4
1 hour to complete

第四講：Feasibility of Learning

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 60 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM 機器學習基石上 (MACHINE LEARNING FOUNDATIONS)---MATHEMATICAL FOUNDATIONS

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder