Machine learning is the study that allows computers to adaptively improve their performance with experience accumulated from the data observed. Our two sister courses teach the most fundamental algorithmic, theoretical and practical tools that any user of machine learning needs to know. This first course of the two would focus more on mathematical tools, and the other course would focus more on algorithmic tools. [機器學習旨在讓電腦能由資料中累積的經驗來自我進步。我們的兩項姊妹課程將介紹各領域中的機器學習使用者都應該知道的基礎演算法、理論及實務工具。本課程將較為著重數學類的工具，而另一課程將較為著重方法類的工具。]
機器學習基石上 (Machine Learning Foundations)---Mathematical FoundationsNational Taiwan University
About this Course
18,800 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
Chinese (Traditional)
Skills you will gain
- Decision Stump
- Perceptron
- Machine Learning
- Vc Dimension
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
Chinese (Traditional)
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
第一講：The Learning Problem
2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 70 min), 5 readings
1 hour to complete
第二講：Learning to Answer Yes/No
1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 61 min)
1 hour to complete
第三講：Types of Learning
1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 61 min)
1 hour to complete
第四講：Feasibility of Learning
1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 60 min)
Reviews
- 5 stars92.63%
- 4 stars6.02%
- 3 stars0.55%
- 2 stars0.44%
- 1 star0.33%
TOP REVIEWS FROM 機器學習基石上 (MACHINE LEARNING FOUNDATIONS)---MATHEMATICAL FOUNDATIONS
by LLMar 24, 2018
it gives me a different view of ml,it's a really rigorous course. Thanks
by GGOct 19, 2017
Lin is a very funny teacher.The course is really valuable.i will recap this course many times.thanks teacher lin again.thks
by SSJul 22, 2017
Very Very wonderful course of theory about machine Learning, Very useful, thank you.
View all reviews
by JSApr 17, 2020
以比較數學理論的角度解析機器學習，並且作為立論導入機器學習的領域，數學的部分真的蠻有難度，需要去思考一下，但是整體來說對於機器學習的概念有非常大的幫助，甚至可以藉由這些理論在一些案例中進行修正，非常有幫助。
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.