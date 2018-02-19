LL
Jun 23, 2018
This course give a theoretical analysis of machine learning,though there is not much introduction of algorithm in detail,but this helped me open a new door of machine learning.
TT
Mar 3, 2018
I am very grateful to the teacher for bring me to the world of Machine Learing. I am new in the field. I will try my best to learn the basic knowledge of ML.
By Ming-Chieh C•
Feb 18, 2018
The speaker explains the ML in very clear and easier to understand way. I believe everyone can understand if he/she follow the course.
By gebagong•
Oct 20, 2017
Lin is a very funny teacher.The course is really valuable.i will recap this course many times.thanks teacher lin again.thks
By Daya_Jin•
Jun 11, 2018
完全不推荐！这门课讲的全是 机器学习中的前提与假设，并且很多概念被老师复杂化了，可能老师拐弯抹角的讲某些概念的本意是为了学生更好的理解，但是真的讲得更复杂了。除非对机器学习的发展历史有执念、或者是专门深入研究机器学习的人，否则不推荐这门课，更推荐吴恩达和李宏毅的课。PS：本人专业硕士，方向机器学习，这门课中的很多东西我都用不上！ 可能有志于学术方面的学硕或博士用得上。
By 林Lin智海Chihhai•
Jun 12, 2018
以前曾在台大上过课，对台大老师授课循序渐进的思路十分钦佩。这绝对是一门能够吸引学生全神贯注听讲的机器学习课程。没有复杂的推导，有生动的例程和老师细心的讲解，可以推测老师一定是花了许多心血经营这门课程。
By Sidney N•
Nov 16, 2018
机器学习的数学和统计学基础本是让人望而生畏的部分，但林老师的讲解深入浅出，循序渐进，在有限的时间内让我领略了机器学习背后的原理，为后续学习机器学习算法增加了信心，非常感谢林老师的课程！
By 王中兴•
May 17, 2018
林老师知道怎样把一个什么都不懂的学生教会，让他听懂。从这一点看，老师真的非常用心地在准备。在此对林老师的付出表示由衷的感谢！那句话这么说来着 douxia！
By ChaoLin•
Oct 24, 2018
基石上是很基础的一些知识，VC等等，不过我觉得作为想搞应用的人来说，这些底层数学原理不用学的那么详细，理解含义和思想即可，但是知道这些还是必须的！
By 鄭祐銓•
Jan 31, 2021
講得很清晰，而且從「演算法為什麼可以學習」切入，是其他課程比較少聽到的講解角度，很推薦
By 陈千奔•
May 11, 2019
这个课程对于原理的解释比较细致，能知其然也知其所以然，很棒！
By cyxin•
Jun 1, 2018
理论性很强，理性认识和感性认识结合
By Jack W•
Feb 6, 2022
This course & the following course cover ML theory, which involve many math & theoretical derivations, and are thus more difficult than Andrew Ng's ML course. I feel this course is suitable for ML researchers, not for ML beginner. Besides, the quizzes are more challenging than the lectures. In order to tackle the quizzes, very often you need watch the lectures several times to get a correct understanding of the content.
By LiXiang•
Jun 23, 2018
By Hong H•
Feb 9, 2019
Other course only tells me how to use ML but this course tells me to how to deep-in understand ML foundations. I am very grateful to the teacher, 林軒田. Thank you soooo much.
By t_xinxishijie•
Mar 4, 2018
By zhaoone•
Sep 15, 2019
Though I know many machine algorithms, but I've never thought about WHY machine can learn. This course let me know (to some extent) the fundamental issue.
By 王逸辰•
Nov 19, 2017
Thank Prof. Lin and coursera for providing me with the platform and courses to make me better. Last but not least, the quiz is quite difficult...
By 黄东晓•
Jan 13, 2018
wonderful class !
the teacher from NTU is quite humorous and gives class in an interesting and simple way! highly recommended!
By 杨之龙•
Jan 24, 2018
Hard for mathmatical reasons, which made a solid fundation. Should recall or relearn math if you really wanna do sth on ML.
By Minglu Z•
Aug 28, 2018
Theoretically explained why machine learning is feasible. The content is a little bit hard to understand.
By Jay S•
Apr 18, 2020
以比較數學理論的角度解析機器學習，並且作為立論導入機器學習的領域，數學的部分真的蠻有難度，需要去思考一下，但是整體來說對於機器學習的概念有非常大的幫助，甚至可以藉由這些理論在一些案例中進行修正，非常有幫助。
By Jiqing H•
Sep 17, 2017
A great theoretical course in machine learning, and looking for he second part of the math foundation
By Zhike C•
Jul 9, 2020
Very well structured course. It really helps building my basic understanding about machine learning
By Bai•
Aug 26, 2019
Good course, which help me understand mathematical foundations about machine learning!
By ShaohuaWang•
Jul 23, 2017
Very Very wonderful course of theory about machine Learning, Very useful, thank you.
By Yi-Jung L•
Aug 8, 2019
If the answer and the explanation of the homework are provided, it will be better.