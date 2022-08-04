About this Course

Intermediate Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
Chinese (Traditional)
National Taiwan University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1
第九講: Linear Regression

4 videos (Total 62 min), 4 readings
Week 2
第十講: Logistic Regression

4 videos (Total 65 min)
Week 3
第十一講: Linear Models for Classification

4 videos (Total 59 min)
Week 4
第十二講: Nonlinear Transformation

4 videos (Total 59 min)

