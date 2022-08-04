Machine learning is the study that allows computers to adaptively improve their performance with experience accumulated from the data observed. Our two sister courses teach the most fundamental algorithmic, theoretical and practical tools that any user of machine learning needs to know. This second course of the two would focus more on algorithmic tools, and the other course would focus more on mathematical tools. [機器學習旨在讓電腦能由資料中累積的經驗來自我進步。我們的兩項姊妹課程將介紹各領域中的機器學習使用者都應該知道的基礎演算法、理論及實務工具。本課程將較為著重方法類的工具，而另一課程將較為著重數學類的工具。]
機器學習基石下 (Machine Learning Foundations)---Algorithmic FoundationsNational Taiwan University
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
第九講: Linear Regression
2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 62 min), 4 readings
1 hour to complete
第十講: Logistic Regression
1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 65 min)
1 hour to complete
第十一講: Linear Models for Classification
1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 59 min)
1 hour to complete
第十二講: Nonlinear Transformation
1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 59 min)
Reviews
TOP REVIEWS FROM 機器學習基石下 (MACHINE LEARNING FOUNDATIONS)---ALGORITHMIC FOUNDATIONS
by HLDec 4, 2017
What an amazing course! I hope professor can give new courses in the future and cover more practical things with so hard theoretical things.
by KJOct 26, 2021
The course is moderately difficult and challenging
by DAMay 2, 2020
Great course on soliciting basics of ML! Looking forward to next one.
by TTMar 14, 2018
Very interesting course for me！ I love it very much.
