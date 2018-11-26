HL
Dec 4, 2017
What an amazing course! I hope professor can give new courses in the future and cover more practical things with so hard theoretical things.
JJ
Oct 2, 2018
很好的课程，更加注重算法的理论推导，当然也不乏运用的技巧。之前看过吴恩达老师的机器学习课程，感觉林老师这门课更加的深入，吴恩达老师的课省去了公式的推导，更偏向工程的实践，两门课可以算是相辅相成的。
By Yijie Q•
Nov 26, 2018
最早知道林老师的机器学习基石和技法课程，还是Coursera改版之前的事。当时还在上学，挑选着章节，把林老师的讲解作为课堂内容的补充理解来听，当时就觉得林老师讲的特别棒，课堂上迷迷糊糊的内容来这里听一遍就好很多。现在工作了，终于能抽出时间来把整个课程完整的跟下来，仍然觉得受益匪浅。真的非常感谢林老师能够制作出这样用心的的课程，放在网上与大家分享，也感谢您和TA们从过去到现在一直关注着讨论区的动态，为大家答疑。谢谢！
By Jeff•
Oct 3, 2018
By lcy9086•
Apr 18, 2018
林老師的課不僅聽起來比較清晰易懂，並且深度足夠（比Andrew Ng的課而言深度要大不少），值得多次聽講。作業質量也比較高，能夠有很好的鍛煉效果。期待後續的技法課程能夠在coursera上面公佈。
By Jeremy L•
Dec 3, 2017
透過這次的測驗可以有助於了解自己的觀念是否還夠清楚，以及有沒有什麼地方需要再加強的。
By Ho K•
Jun 5, 2019
课程内容做到了理论与实践兼顾，作业内容非常棒，对进一步深化理解课程很有帮助
By Aditya N•
Feb 17, 2021
CHinese!
By Jack W•
Feb 6, 2022
This course covers ML theory, which involves many math derivations, and is thus much difficult than Andrew Ng's ML course. Hence, this course is suitable for ML researchers, not for ML beginner. Besides, the quizzes are more challenging than the lectures.
By ZIAN X•
Feb 4, 2019
Very good course for exactly what it's for - theoretical foundation. I wish there were more courses that aim at applying these techniques in practice with actual problems.
By Harry L•
Dec 5, 2017
By 刘志伟•
Apr 13, 2019
The best course for machine learning I ever met! Very recommended to those who want to build a solid foundation in machine learning.
By 徐森•
Nov 17, 2019
the ML isn't alchemy, from the parameters and regularization, we can interpret the model
By guanghaoli•
Aug 13, 2020
I learned machine learning theory from this course. This is very useful.
By Ryan•
Apr 15, 2018
A perfect course in spite of a little in-digestibility .
By t_xinxishijie•
Mar 14, 2018
Very interesting course for me！ I love it very much.
By kuo j•
Oct 27, 2021
The course is moderately difficult and challenging
By cornell•
Oct 8, 2021
Really great theoretical machine learning course!
By Wang B•
Jun 6, 2018
good explaination the foundation of all ML models
By 刘沛奇•
Feb 28, 2021
课程非常的有趣，讲的非常的细致，非常感谢！不知道有没有可能也加入一些LASSO优化求解的内容。
By Garfield•
Jun 19, 2019
amazing! Great course! thanks a lot!
By Tse-Yu L•
Feb 18, 2018
Nice course, excellent course design.
By cheyao•
Jan 13, 2018
excellent and clear teaching of ML
By Yen, Y•
Aug 27, 2018
Best ML course I have ever taken!
By 何旭东•
Jan 13, 2021
内容很有趣，但是如果能有更多关于code实战的材料或内容会更好
By QIQING•
Dec 10, 2018
课程设计的极好！
确实是基石课，从原理到实践，恰到好处！
感谢！
By Chen X•
Jan 29, 2018
good, but quiz is not enough.