Learner Reviews & Feedback for Manage Resources in Azure by Microsoft
About the Course
In this course, you will learn how to work with the Azure command line and web portal to create, manage, and control cloud-based resources.
You will look at all three approaches to deploying cloud resources and how to make an informed decision about which one to leverage for your services. You'll also quickly look at the service models supported by Azure which can help you determine the services you should start with when planning out an Azure deployment. You will learn how to install the Azure CLI locally and use it to manage Azure resources. You will also use Azure PowerShell interactively for one-off tasks and write scripts to automate repeated tasks.
You'll learn about the major factors that influence the cost of running in the cloud. Along the way, you'll get hands-on experience with some of the tools you can use to estimate the costs of running your workloads on Azure to help ensure that you stay within budget and use only the services that you need.
Azure Resource Manager has a number of features that you can use to organize resources, enforce standards, and protect critical Azure resources from accidental deletion. In this module, you'll take a tour through these features, and examine how you can use them to your advantage. You'll identify incorrectly assigned resources in Azure. You'll also assess whether resources can be moved, and validate a resource move operation. Then you'll move and verify resources between Azure resource groups.
This course will help you prepare for the Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate certification. In this course, you will take a practice exam that covers key skills measured in the exam. This is the fifth course in a program of 8 courses to help prepare you to take the exam.
This course is part of a Specialization intended for developers who want to demonstrate their expertise in all phases of cloud development from requirements, definition, and design; to development, deployment, and maintenance; to performance tuning and monitoring. It is ideal for anyone interested in preparing for the AZ-204: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure exam. By the end of this program you will be ready to take and sign-up for the Exam AZ-204: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure....