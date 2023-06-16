This course will provide information on the various stages of semiconductor package manufacturing, including sort, assembly, and final test. In addition, we will also describe how to select, build, and test the packages with the die and other components to ensure the quality of the package and total assembly performance. We will also discuss the role of Process Control Systems in semiconductor manufacturing as they relate to quality testing. Specifically, we will explore how Process Control Systems can help identify and correct process problems that cause variation and quality issues. Finally, we also demonstrate how to use control charts to monitor the process performance. These can assist in decision-making, specifically when to take action to improve the process.
Semiconductor Packaging Manufacturing
This course is part of Semiconductor Packaging Specialization
Taught in English
Course
What you'll learn
Learn about the various stages of semiconductor package manufacturing.
The role of Process Control Systems in semiconductor manufacturing.
How Process control Systems can help identify and correct process problems.
How to use control charts to monitor process performance.
6 quizzes, 1 assignment
There are 8 modules in this course
What's included
1 video2 readings
In this module you will have an opportunity to view a lecture video by Principal Engineer, Dr. Mitul Modi from Intel as he discusses semiconductor package manufacturing. He will explain how semiconductor packaging is a complex process and discuss the three primary phases: sort, assembly, and final test.
What's included
1 video2 readings1 quiz
In this module you will have an opportunity to view a lecture video by Principal Engineer, Dr. Mitul Modi from Intel as he discusses process flows for different types of semiconductor packages. He will explain how most process flows consist of three basic steps: sort, assembly, and final test. You will learn the details of how these steps vary depending on the package type. Mitul will give examples of process flows for BGA, LGA, 3D stacked LGA, and Stacked Hybrid packages. He will also mention that there are many more possible scenarios for process flows in semiconductor packaging.
What's included
1 video2 readings1 quiz
In this module you will have an opportunity to view a lecture video by Principal Engineer, Dr. Mitul Modi from Intel as he discusses the assembly process of semiconductor packaging and their purposes. He explains how the die is prepared, attached to a substrate, and the importance of the epoxy process. He also discuss other assembly techniques for each of these steps.
What's included
1 video2 readings1 quiz
In this module you will have an opportunity to view a lecture video by Principal Engineer, Dr. Mitul Modi from Intel as he discusses the different types of assembly steps in semiconductor packaging and their purposes. You will learn about the optional steps of IHS attach and ball attach, and how they improve the performance and reliability of the packages.
What's included
1 video2 readings1 quiz
In this module you will have an opportunity to view a lecture video by Principal Engineer, Dr. Mitul Modi from Intel as he discusses the test and final stages of semiconductor packaging and their importance. Mitul describes how sort, burn-in, test and finish operations ensure the quality, functionality and reliability of the packages before they are delivered to the customer.
What's included
1 video2 readings1 quiz
In this module you will have an opportunity to view a lecture video by Principal Engineer, Dr. Mitul Modi from Intel as he discusses the role and benefits of Process Control Systems (PCS) in semiconductor manufacturing. He will explain how PCS can detect and correct process problems that cause variation and quality issues. He will also define the concepts of targets, variation, common and special causes, control limits, and stability. Mitul will demonstrate how to use control charts to monitor the process performance and to decide when to take action to improve the process.
What's included
1 video2 readings1 quiz
In conclusion of Introduction to Semiconductor Packaging, we would like to summarize the main takeaways. We started by sharing various aspects of nanoelectronics, transistor action, reliability, and customer ease of use. Then, we explored how Moore’s Law and market use conditions affect the packages' reliability needs and the materials/design choices. At the end, we saw how the common footprint of a motherboard or socket determines a package's substrate level interconnect. Thank you for joining us.
What's included
1 video1 assignment1 plugin
