CM
Mar 11, 2016
Sad to see it end. I loved this course. I thought Professor Roth was a great guide. As I've completed Part 2 I am tempted to go listen to the lectures all over again. This hooked me on MOOCs. 6 stars.
SC
Oct 24, 2015
The course is great . I am not a humanities student and english is not my first language , so I find writing essays difficult. I wish there were some easier tests along side the essays. Thank you.
By Remington C•
Mar 29, 2016
Phenomenal instructor, great material, and I loved the reading. This was a challenging course, and that's needed more in online courses like this. Changed the way I look at the world.
By Mamoon H•
Aug 29, 2017
It is one of the best courses in Liberal Arts that I have ever taken. Not only did it offer me the opportunity to catch up with what I hadn`t studied in my student days, but offered me the opportunity to see the world from different perspectives. Thanks to the clear, well-explained and sometimes humorous lectures by Professor Michael Roth, I was able to grasp every bit of the course. Thank you Professor Roth. I was also fortunate to have met classmates from different strata of the society and nationalities whose contributions, through the various assignments we did, have tremendously helped me go through the course with accolades.
I would like to recommend this course to anyone who really wants to understand what Modernism and Postmodernism is about
I would, however, like to suggest that the certificate awarded by Wesleyan University have the university`s original crest on it like the one issued by university of London for Teaching EFL/ESL Reading etc. Though what matters is the substance of the course, I also believe that making the certificate more appealing to employers` eyes will enhance the certificate holders` chance of employment.
By Bhramari S•
Sep 3, 2019
It was a wonderful experience to know about modern and post modern developments in European world. This has developed in me curiosity to dwell in to Indian Philosophical concepts and doctrines.
By Emily S•
May 20, 2020
An excellent follow-up to Part 1. The range of thinkers considered invites interesting connections in the development of intellectual history in the twentieth and twenty-first centuries. The lectures draw out some of these connections explicitly, but others are left for you to wonder about and discover (with delight) for yourself, in particular through the assignments.
The only challenge is accessing the texts for Part 2 - unlike in Part 1, not all the texts are either available online or in print, buying some of the texts is expensive, or requires much searching to find out-or-print copies. However, this is not a reflection on the course material itself, which is beautifully presented, stimulating, and thought-provoking long afterwards.
By Martin P•
Jun 15, 2016
A five-star rating for a five-star course. I've actually completed parts 1 and 2 and I cannot praise both parts too highly. Professor Roth, President of Wesleyan College was an excellent lecturer and imparted his knowledge with great enthusiasm. I learned a lot and thoroughly enjoyed the experience.
One negative point on the Coursera side: I'm still waiting for my first and fifth assignments to be assessed. In the case of the first assignment, that goes back to April.
By Wendy M•
Oct 15, 2016
The course for you If you want to find out how philosophy is relevant to the way we live in this complex and ever changing world. A brilliant on-line course. I got to the end of it with lots of regret; Michael Roth is such an engaging guide. I chose not to complete the written assignments which is why this will show I didn't complete the course. But I did in fact study all the material and it was great.
By Cynthia M•
Mar 11, 2016
Sad to see it end. I loved this course. I thought Professor Roth was a great guide. As I've completed Part 2 I am tempted to go listen to the lectures all over again. This hooked me on MOOCs. 6 stars.
By Warren C•
May 31, 2019
A challenging and insightful course from which I learned and experienced many new ideas
By Katie F•
Oct 29, 2020
This has been my first time back in the academic world after a long hiatus and my first ever experience of philosophy and I have really loved the journey. I have learned so much (and also now "know what I do not know"), but I have also taken away an enriched knowledge of philosophical principles and thinkers and some new concepts to embed into my life... wide ranging new goals from Kant's "dare to know" to Emerson's "joyful presentness"; Baudelaire's call to "make life beautiful" and Woolf's guide to find beauty and intimacy in the everyday. I have loved Professor Roth's passionate lectures and entertaining delivery; his concepts of the "really real" and the lens of his space-time glasses; loved the wide-ranging reading and being introduced to new writers; and also loved the way that the different strands were combined at the end of the course, through the contemporary thinkers and concepts and the eclectic and positive messages for the future ending with Appiah's "happy globalism". A huge thank you to Professor Roth for being so generous with his time and putting so much of his own personality and enthusiasm into this excellent learning journey.
By info@pvemery.com•
Nov 5, 2020
Finding Coursera has literally transformed my existence as a retiree, no less, and this course has been fascinating with Michael Roth as course leader excellent throughout. What a Pandora's Box of delights now awaits me here in the future - I've just started on my second course!! Many thanks to whomsoever put this organisation together. Just Brilliant.
By Zebun N A•
Jun 18, 2021
Excellent learning opportunity. Dr. Roth can certainly capture the attention. I loved his particular way of interpreting the readings and giving new meaning to them. I would love to take further courses on this. As an Architect, I would especially be interested in the ways in which he can throw light on the effects of these worldviews on Architecture.
By Mohammad A•
Mar 12, 2019
It was a pleasure completing this course and listening to Mr. Roth. It is beautifully structured and perfectly intertwined with applications in Literature and Arts. To summarize, I'd say it is easy enough for a non-philosopher like me to embark and yet intellectually challenging to keep you excited.
By MH•
Aug 16, 2015
The course does a wonderful job of tracing modernity, postmodernity and pragmatism thought over the years. Loved how Michael weaves together literature and art into the course of explaining how these ideas have shaped our world. I wish I could have taken this course in person. Highly recommended.
By Richard M H•
Nov 7, 2020
This course is superb! It's suitable for people who are new to this area of study, but because it takes the material in original areas, it is very useful for people who are familiar already. Professor Roth is an engaging and enthusiastic presenter who really draws you in.
By Hamzeh A•
Jun 14, 2016
Amazing lectures! Just one comment which is I saw the first part of the lectures and when I first registered to the second lecture I was hoping for different and new material and although there were new videos the rest were the same as the first part of the lectures.
By Simone R•
Jan 7, 2022
very interesting course. however, what ultimately counts for the successful completion of the assignments and for the comprehension of the curriculum is the ability to interpret, contrast and abstract different arguments that the thinkers and writers articulate.
By jorge i g m•
Apr 8, 2020
Es un excelente curso que ayuda a formar un pensamiento crítico y reflexivo, sobre todo, permite la libertad de expresión a través de los ensayos y la buena participación con los pares.
Felicidades al Dr. Roth por sus dos cursos.
Saludos y Dios los bendiga
By J H B v d M•
Mar 6, 2021
It was a pleasure for me to listen to the lectures and the explanations by the texts used each week.
I have learned a lot about the modern and postmodern philosophers and culture. Thanks for these wonderful weeks. Joke van der Meer, The Netherlands
By emre a•
Feb 23, 2021
Best course I had in coursera (after 10+ humanities courses). Great flow from enlightenment to post modern thinkers/ideas with delightful explanation of topics, themes. Instructor did a great job to make the course & materials fit for the medium.
By afshin n•
Jan 11, 2020
Very interesting and rich course about the subject. The Professor has explained everything very well creating a great enthusiasm despite being an online course. Thank you very much Sir. Looking forward for the part 3, part 4.
By David H•
Jul 3, 2021
Quite simply the best on-line course I have taken - vibrant, engaging and challenging me to learn about new thinkers and new (to me!) ways of thinking. A million really real thanks to Michael and the course team
David Herring
By Didi L•
Nov 23, 2015
Follows a fascinating line of inquiry linking major cultural viewpoints over more than two hundred years of western culture. Well paced, great video component and interesting assignment. This is one of the best courses yet.
By Jenifer S•
Aug 9, 2015
Pulls together a number of important readings to introduce the basic concepts of the title. Taught by an expert with grace and style. Stimulating assignments challenge the student to think comparatively and deeply.
By Лена Ч•
Jun 21, 2020
One of the best courses! I really like how speaker present material! Very interesting and involving in deeper learning. I like both parts of the course. Studying on this course was great time for me! Thanks!
By Subhasis C•
Oct 25, 2015
The course is great . I am not a humanities student and english is not my first language , so I find writing essays difficult. I wish there were some easier tests along side the essays. Thank you.