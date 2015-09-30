This course examines how the idea of "the modern" develops at the end of the 18th century in European philosophy and literature, and how being modern (or progressive, or hip) became one of the crucial criteria for understanding and evaluating cultural change. Are we still in modernity, or have we moved beyond the modern to the postmodern?
Intensity and the Ordinary: Sex, Death, Aggression and Guilt
With a focus on Civilization and its Discontents, we examine how Freud’s theories tried to expose profound instincts as they appeared in daily life.
Intensity and the Ordinary: Art, Loss, Forgiveness
A reading of Virginia Woolf’s modernist novel To the Lighthouse shows how giving up the search for the “really real” can liberate one to attend to the everyday.
The Postmodern Everyday
We go back to Ralph Waldo Emerson and forward to Ludwig Wittgenstein to consider how forms of life and language games need to foundation to be compelling.
It was a wonderful experience to know about modern and post modern developments in European world. This has developed in me curiosity to dwell in to Indian Philosophical concepts and doctrines.
Phenomenal instructor, great material, and I loved the reading. This was a challenging course, and that's needed more in online courses like this. Changed the way I look at the world.
THE most interesting lecturer I have found in recent times. Wonderfully enlightening approach to the subjec.\n\nThank you
Excellent course from an accomplished scholar, presents insights about his subject matter from all different points of view.
