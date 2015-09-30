About this Course

6,655 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Wesleyan University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(2,258 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

20 minutes to complete

Course Pages

20 minutes to complete
2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Intensity and the Ordinary: Sex, Death, Aggression and Guilt

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 49 min), 1 reading
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Intensity and the Ordinary: Art, Loss, Forgiveness

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 57 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

The Postmodern Everyday

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 54 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM THE MODERN AND THE POSTMODERN (PART 2)

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder