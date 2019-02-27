JZ
Jun 20, 2018
Interesting course, it helps a lot in understanding and applying the material in the textbook.
TG
Feb 26, 2019
Great lectures and great book. Very challenging, dont take it if you dont have much time.
By Wahyu G•
Feb 27, 2019
By Ashish R•
Feb 3, 2019
Far too much focus on theory with little to now focus on application. The course in its current state is incomplete, adding on some realistic problems to convey the concepts would be better.
Wrapping your head around all the wall of math and then answering theory questions with no link established to a real life examples makes the course "difficult". Meaning it could be made easier to understand but wasn't (not intentionally of course, just teaching style i guess).
By Pei-Chen W•
Dec 21, 2020
really good course. I wish I can have more challenging robotics courses in the future.
By Chris S•
Mar 13, 2019
The material is interesting. The videos could benefit by providing some bridging from theoretical to practical as some parts get too heavy into the math without really explaining to you what it means in the real world. There are some parts, such as the section on actuators, motors, etc that really start making you feel like your working on a robot. The peer graded assignments isn't the most effective method of evaluation as it all depends on the quantity of people enrolled in the course. Good course over all.
By Huzefa L•
Mar 19, 2020
Great Course, learned a lot, but the solutions to the quizzes or questions are not provided for many questions once the correct answer is selected for them. Someone could easily pass the quiz by guesswork without understanding the logic behind getting the answer. That is what happened with me for one of the questions. Without the solutions, I have no idea about the logic behind getting that answer and feel like I have still more to learn.
By E. A P R•
Oct 5, 2020
I've been trying to figure out how to enter the solutions that I get from the matrices, but every time I enter a matrix following the rules it gives me, it tells me this one tells me No Output.
Nor I have had a feedback on my questions and the stuff of the course is not very attentive to solving the doubts about it.
By Juan C C Z•
Jun 21, 2018
By Maksym B•
Feb 21, 2020
Great course! I especially liked last two weeks dedicated to trajectory generation.
By Swapneel B M•
Oct 14, 2018
Concepts and Explanation is great if you are trying to go into robotics career
By Shivoh C•
Jul 4, 2019
Thankyou sir , it was a wonderful journey into the depths of Robot Dynamics !
By Zhaoqi Z•
Aug 26, 2019
It is better if the "given program" is published in each course.
By Aditya V•
Apr 30, 2020
Good Explanations and Great Peer-Graded Assignment
By Ajmeet S D•
Dec 18, 2020
Great course. More examples would be helpful
By Julien T•
Feb 22, 2021
Great course in a great series of courses
By haoxiang l•
Nov 28, 2019
This course is really helpful to me
By Kamnev Y•
Feb 10, 2019
Excellent and useful!
By Akshat B•
May 1, 2021
Great Course!
By Bernardo D•
Nov 18, 2021
excelente
By Tommy L•
Jun 11, 2021
Solid course. The lectures complemented the chapters in the textbook well, each helped cover for some of the weak points of the other. I felt like the exams and projects were generally not challenging enough, and therefore does not push the student to understand the material past a surface level. From a coding perspective, the course provides you with a library that already does everything that you should instead be learning to do. I would have been more interested in creating some of these functions myself for the projects. I will say that the discussion topics were fantastic, and did push students to really question their understanding of a topic. I think the course could benefit from more questions like these.
By Mohammad S H•
Dec 25, 2018
The course is very practical especially that almost every solution procedure you need is already programmed and provided, wonderful work by Prof. Kevin Lynch.
If the videos were a bit longer with more examples, it would be even better.
By Zejd I•
May 16, 2022
One good assignment which is 5 stars rating, explanatory part of course is 3 rating. Quizes is 4 stars which is in average 4 stars for me.
By Gunasekaran S•
Sep 4, 2019
More problems would be much better.
By KARAN V•
Apr 17, 2021
good