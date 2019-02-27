Chevron Left
Back to Modern Robotics, Course 3: Robot Dynamics

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Modern Robotics, Course 3: Robot Dynamics by Northwestern University

4.7
stars
137 ratings
23 reviews

About the Course

Do you want to know how robots work? Are you interested in robotics as a career? Are you willing to invest the effort to learn fundamental mathematical modeling techniques that are used in all subfields of robotics? If so, then the "Modern Robotics: Mechanics, Planning, and Control" specialization may be for you. This specialization, consisting of six short courses, is serious preparation for serious students who hope to work in the field of robotics or to undertake advanced study. It is not a sampler. In Course 3 of the specialization, Robot Dynamics, you will learn efficient numerical algorithms for forward dynamics (calculating the robot's acceleration given its configuration, velocity, and joint forces and torques) and inverse dynamics (calculating the required joint forces and torques given the robot's configuration, velocity, and acceleration). The former is useful for simulation, and the latter is useful for robot control. You will also learn how to plan robot trajectories subject to dynamic constraints. This course follows the textbook "Modern Robotics: Mechanics, Planning, and Control" (Lynch and Park, Cambridge University Press 2017). You can purchase the book or use the free preprint pdf. You will build on a library of robotics software in the language of your choice (among Python, Mathematica, and MATLAB) and use the free cross-platform robot simulator V-REP, which allows you to work with state-of-the-art robots in the comfort of your own home and with zero financial investment....

Top reviews

JZ

Jun 20, 2018

Interesting course, it helps a lot in understanding and applying the material in the textbook.

TG

Feb 26, 2019

Great lectures and great book. Very challenging, dont take it if you dont have much time.

Filter by:

1 - 23 of 23 Reviews for Modern Robotics, Course 3: Robot Dynamics

By Wahyu G

Feb 27, 2019

Great lectures and great book. Very challenging, dont take it if you dont have much time.

By Ashish R

Feb 3, 2019

Far too much focus on theory with little to now focus on application. The course in its current state is incomplete, adding on some realistic problems to convey the concepts would be better.

Wrapping your head around all the wall of math and then answering theory questions with no link established to a real life examples makes the course "difficult". Meaning it could be made easier to understand but wasn't (not intentionally of course, just teaching style i guess).

By Pei-Chen W

Dec 21, 2020

really good course. I wish I can have more challenging robotics courses in the future.

By Chris S

Mar 13, 2019

The material is interesting. The videos could benefit by providing some bridging from theoretical to practical as some parts get too heavy into the math without really explaining to you what it means in the real world. There are some parts, such as the section on actuators, motors, etc that really start making you feel like your working on a robot. The peer graded assignments isn't the most effective method of evaluation as it all depends on the quantity of people enrolled in the course. Good course over all.

By Huzefa L

Mar 19, 2020

Great Course, learned a lot, but the solutions to the quizzes or questions are not provided for many questions once the correct answer is selected for them. Someone could easily pass the quiz by guesswork without understanding the logic behind getting the answer. That is what happened with me for one of the questions. Without the solutions, I have no idea about the logic behind getting that answer and feel like I have still more to learn.

By E. A P R

Oct 5, 2020

I've been trying to figure out how to enter the solutions that I get from the matrices, but every time I enter a matrix following the rules it gives me, it tells me this one tells me No Output.

Nor I have had a feedback on my questions and the stuff of the course is not very attentive to solving the doubts about it.

By Juan C C Z

Jun 21, 2018

Interesting course, it helps a lot in understanding and applying the material in the textbook.

By Maksym B

Feb 21, 2020

Great course! I especially liked last two weeks dedicated to trajectory generation.

By Swapneel B M

Oct 14, 2018

Concepts and Explanation is great if you are trying to go into robotics career

By Shivoh C

Jul 4, 2019

Thankyou sir , it was a wonderful journey into the depths of Robot Dynamics !

By Zhaoqi Z

Aug 26, 2019

It is better if the "given program" is published in each course.

By Aditya V

Apr 30, 2020

Good Explanations and Great Peer-Graded Assignment

By Ajmeet S D

Dec 18, 2020

Great course. More examples would be helpful

By Julien T

Feb 22, 2021

Great course in a great series of courses

By haoxiang l

Nov 28, 2019

This course is really helpful to me

By Kamnev Y

Feb 10, 2019

Excellent and useful!

By Akshat B

May 1, 2021

Great Course!

By Bernardo D

Nov 18, 2021

excelente

By Tommy L

Jun 11, 2021

Solid course. The lectures complemented the chapters in the textbook well, each helped cover for some of the weak points of the other. I felt like the exams and projects were generally not challenging enough, and therefore does not push the student to understand the material past a surface level. From a coding perspective, the course provides you with a library that already does everything that you should instead be learning to do. I would have been more interested in creating some of these functions myself for the projects. I will say that the discussion topics were fantastic, and did push students to really question their understanding of a topic. I think the course could benefit from more questions like these.

By Mohammad S H

Dec 25, 2018

The course is very practical especially that almost every solution procedure you need is already programmed and provided, wonderful work by Prof. Kevin Lynch.

If the videos were a bit longer with more examples, it would be even better.

By Zejd I

May 16, 2022

One good assignment which is 5 stars rating, explanatory part of course is 3 rating. Quizes is 4 stars which is in average 4 stars for me.

By Gunasekaran S

Sep 4, 2019

More problems would be much better.

By KARAN V

Apr 17, 2021

good

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder