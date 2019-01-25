BG
Jul 16, 2017
An intellectually engaging course opening a debate about how we think about markets and how we should tackle the current challenges. Accessible to non-economists. I warmly recommend it to everyone.
PM
Jun 26, 2020
Extremely helpful is understanding the money view of banking system. One of the best courses. A small suggestion - it can be interspersed with more examples especially from the emerging markets.
By Fahad Y•
Jan 25, 2019
Excellent explanation of the way money moves the world we live in today. Brilliant professor who's passion and depth of understanding adds to the fascination of the world of money & banking.
By Faisal n K•
Mar 24, 2019
I have learned a lot from this course. This course has completely changed the way I see economy and finance. I remeber once warren buffet said in his AGM"few teachers can completely changed the way you see world for me it was ben graham".professor mehrling could be my ben graham. It was evident from professors lectures the amazing knowledge and skills he has. Specially the way professor interprets FT articles is superb.Sometimes this course do get tough and confusing and to clear that confusion you have to revise old lectures. This course has helped me to get better understanding of how global financial system works
By Vatsal G•
Apr 6, 2019
Working at a bank, I realized that economics and finance are in reality more driven by liquidity and money hierarchy than fundamental values. This course has given a very practical perspective on how the entire system evolved. The economics and finance they teach in schools need to come over the assumptions of perfectly liquid markets. The world is different. Let them prepare the coming generation about this since early age.
By Kevin S•
Oct 7, 2017
Super insightful, I wasn't able to do a course in Money and Banking in university and I'm very glad I got to do this updated view on how banking works in the modern age. Excellent course
By Brad H•
Dec 13, 2016
Professor Mehrling is fantastic. I found this course supremely interesting, and I learned an incredible amount from it. I would venture to say that most have not taken an economics course like this one before. This definitely felt like a real college course.. 13 weeks of lecture, 2.5-3 hours of lecture each week. I believe Professor Mehrling said in-class that the two prerequisites for this course (for Columbia University students, not Coursera users) are Intermediate Micro and Intermediate Macro, so the course is definitely fairly high-level. To put it into perspective, I was an Accounting/Finance major with Econ minor and have CPA/CFA. So while not "trained" in economics, I've had a fair amount of exposure, but I definitely felt intellectually challenged and frequently had to relisten to parts of lectures. Definitely recommend this course! Learned something every minute of every lecture.
By Georgios D•
Aug 30, 2019
Although I hold a BSc in Economics and an MBA, I have to admit that before taking this mooc I only had some vague macro-based ideas about the actual mechanics of banking. This mooc is an eye opener to the realities of our modern money & credit markets and institutions. I finally understood some heavilly complicated concepts, like derivative financial instruments, that are presented in a manner that builds intuition easily around their usefulness as tools, despite their heavy quant mathematics that always deterred me!
By Barbara G•
Jul 17, 2017
By Damon W•
Apr 18, 2020
Learned a lot from this even though I should have taken a derivatives course beforehand to understand forwards, swaps etc a bit better as they were discussed. I now feel I have a good understanding of the banking system as a whole and how it succeeds and fails. Also gave some good food for thought on how to better regulate and manage the system going forward. I took this course as the coronavirus pandemic pricked the asset bubble and inspired yet another financial crisis. It was remarkable how many of the things he was discussing from the GFC are still a problem today and for much the same reasons!
By Prathamesh M•
Jun 27, 2020
By Giorgio G•
Oct 13, 2019
Fantastic content, it explains how banks work behind the scenes and many intricacies of the current financial system. Super suggested even to those who don't have a financial background.
By Jason H•
Oct 6, 2021
The content of the course is terrific, but given that the course material is from 2012 with many references to the 2008 financial crisis, it is very much out-of-date.
By Fabio M•
Mar 6, 2021
Excellent course. It's not easy to find free courses on the website that have interesting topics and such well taugh like this one. You usually get used to find good ones that are not free (and it's totally reasonable).
With this course, i've personally learned a lot about the vision of international money and banking system; it provides you a complete abstract about how international payment system works and how banks/dealers use the money market (Fed Funds, REPO) to make markets in order to make them liquid and gain profits. Finally, he gets you into derivative's market (Credit Default Swaps, IRS, FRA, Futures) and how can you make those derivatives synthetically playing with different kinds of loans and debt.
Last but not least, All the topics that the teacher deals with are framed within their respective historical framework.
By Alex H•
Dec 3, 2016
I found this to be an excellent introduction to how modern banking works. If this class grows increasingly popular, go long whatever company sells chalk because the professor consumes quite a bit as he sketches out a seemingly infinite number of T-accounts to illustrate the trading of money through multiple markets, including Fed Funds, EuroDollar, Repo, Swap and FX. By the end of the class, you get a good sense for the plumbing behind markets, and develop an alternative and practical view of what drives asset prices than what you perhaps learned studying economic or financial theory. You also gain an appreciation for how big shadow banking is globally, how all money is not created equal, and how the value of any asset can change drastically through the mechanics of the dealer system as investors discover this point.
By Carlos C•
Jan 23, 2020
Most comprehensive course I have taken regarding Money and how it interacts with the economy. Having studied Economics as my undergrad, I was very disatisfied with the Monetary Policy course I took (the only one where we got the chance to see how Money interacts with the economy), because of its simplicity and "Jimmy Stewart" banking form of teaching, as Professor Mehrling usually refers to during this course. Congratulations and thanks for teaching me lots of important things I never heard during my career! Every Econ major should definitely take this course (even if you graduated), if you want to understand how the financial system really works, what is the real function of the Central Bank, and how we have evolved from the rupture of Bretton Woods in 1971!
By hiroo y•
Aug 12, 2017
It starts very simple, but this is really a profound course. Begining from "what is money", it looks into classic banking, how things changed in the shadow banking system, what money markets do and how the players operate, especially the role of market making brokers. If you have some economics and/or finance back ground, this will have your views stand on their head, and then come back on their feet. You will have a changed view on central banking. I don't think anyone can completely absorb this in one go, but it will provide really stimulating and eye opening views on every section of the lecture.
By Constantin B•
Sep 6, 2020
Extremely interesting course where no financial specific skills or knowledge is required to capture the essential aspects of each lecture. It really helped me to connect economic aspects together with financial ones learned during university studies. Furthermore, it provided me many new key insights on how the money and banking system works as well as monetary policy. I also strongly suggest it because the professor is absolutely immersive and addictive thanks to his genuine passion for these topics and desire to teach them. Thanks a lot for this great opportunity!
By Alfonso G Y•
May 30, 2020
It is a pleasant, agile, instructive course that brings a new vision of the interaction between economic, financial and monetary stuff. Perry Mehrling is exemplary, a teacher who reflects that he loves what he does. The dedication in each lesson, the contribution of material in the form of readings and the way classes are taught (with the use of slate and chalk included!) is increasingly unusual in today's times.
By Bhavya K•
Jul 2, 2019
I think EMB is the best course out there if you'd like to learn how money markets and capital markets interact in the modern times. This is something very unlike what is taught in your regular macro or fin courses, which will start making much more sense after you've done well in this course. Highly recommended.
By choice_yun•
Jul 30, 2020
The concept of 'money view' was totally different, and very helpful to understand modern economy events. My major is Economics, but compared with what I've learned in my school, this course was a lot more realistic than any lectures in my school.
By Food a A O o t U•
Jul 11, 2020
The course was really interesting. The professor`s knowledge is really deep and his explanations and examples are very good. I really enjoyed this course, It gave me a different perspective on the money market.
By Aparajita K•
Nov 17, 2017
This course is really useful to me ... I was always interested on monetary and fiscal policies and associate mechanism in Macroeconomics and this course covers the Monetary part in good details.
By giuseppe t•
Sep 6, 2020
Superb course, taught by a superb professor. It provides you with all the nuances and the intellectual stimulus to dig further deep into money markets, banking and finance.
By Vishwesh R•
Mar 10, 2019
Some really complex topics explained in really simple and fundamental terms
By Manan M•
Oct 10, 2020
The course needs to be updated with time.
By Hector N•
Jun 5, 2017
Very interesting perspective on money and banking and the link between the two. A few suggestions for improvement: (a) make real e-lectures, not just take-outs from lectures, (b) provide a textbook (the lecture notes are mediocre), and (c) clarify what the course structure is.