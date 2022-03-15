About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

While a fitness credential is helpful, it is not required.

Approx. 23 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Learn the latest and most up-to-date information on nutrition science, behavior change strategies, and nutrition coaching strategies.

  • The program provides all of the information you need to help maximize your client’s success and put them on a path to better eating.

Skills you will gain

  • Coaching
  • Nutritional Science
  • Nutrition Coaching
  • Behavior Change Strategies
  • Nutrition
Instructor

Offered by

National Academy of Sports Medicine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

23 hours to complete

NASM Nutrition Coaching Essentials

