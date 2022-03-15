NASM's Nutrition Coaching Essentials enables you to provide evidence-based guidance to those seeking to improve body composition, athletic performance, and health. By successfully completing this program, you will have the knowledge and abilities to leverage nutrition education to increase your client's success, reduce turnover, and maximize adherence. Held to the highest standard of research-based theory and practice, the Nutrition Essentials program teaches you how to provide nutritional direction to a variety of clients with differing goals. Your knowledge and skill base will be updated to remain current and focused on delivering the gold standard of client care in the nonclinical sphere.
While a fitness credential is helpful, it is not required.
Learn the latest and most up-to-date information on nutrition science, behavior change strategies, and nutrition coaching strategies.
The program provides all of the information you need to help maximize your client’s success and put them on a path to better eating.
- Coaching
- Nutritional Science
- Nutrition Coaching
- Behavior Change Strategies
- Nutrition
National Academy of Sports Medicine
For 34 years, the National Academy of Sports Medicine has been world-renowned for the quality of our personal trainers and the scientific rigor of our program. NASM offers an online Certified Personal Training program as well as NASM specializations to take your personal training skills to a whole new level.
NASM Nutrition Coaching Essentials
As a Coursera learner enrolled in NASM’s Nutrition Essentials you will access the course content through NASM's online learning platform (link below). You will be prompted to create a new account. Once your account is created, each time you return to access the online platform it will remember you. In addition to the NASM course content, there will be a discussion question and practice exam within the Coursera platform. Upon completion of the final exam, you will earn a Coursera certificate. PLEASE NOTE: The Coursera certificate is not valid as an official NASM- Certified Nutrition Coach (NASM-CNC). To earn the NASM-CNC Certification, you will need to purchase and pass the NASM-CNC online exam. Instructions for this step can be found in the Foreward reading and the reading included in the Final Exam.
