Chevron Left
Back to National Academy of Sports Medicine Nutrition Essentials

Learner Reviews & Feedback for National Academy of Sports Medicine Nutrition Essentials by National Academy of Sports Medicine

About the Course

NASM's Nutrition Coaching Essentials enables you to provide evidence-based guidance to those seeking to improve body composition, athletic performance, and health. By successfully completing this program, you will have the knowledge and abilities to leverage nutrition education to increase your client's success, reduce turnover, and maximize adherence. Held to the highest standard of research-based theory and practice, the Nutrition Essentials program teaches you how to provide nutritional direction to a variety of clients with differing goals. Your knowledge and skill base will be updated to remain current and focused on delivering the gold standard of client care in the nonclinical sphere. This course is intended for those who are interested in learning about or teaching others how to apply nutrition priniciples for improved health and wellness....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 6 of 6 Reviews for National Academy of Sports Medicine Nutrition Essentials

By Khaled F

Mar 14, 2022

I feel thankful to God, then to tutors, experts, and all Participants for communicating knowledge and experience to me. God blesses all.

By Caio M

May 16, 2022

Excelente nível de aprendizado

By Sanil P

Apr 9, 2022

excellent knowledge

By SAER t

Apr 10, 2022

very good

By Marianna M

Mar 9, 2022

I​ have taken 12 other courses on coursera. Four in anatomy, four in health care, one in physiology. They were all better oraganized in terms of ability to find the information.

T​his website for NASM is very user unfriendly. The material is not well explained when I can get to it. The knowledge checks within the chapters are helpful but the quizzes are obscure.

T​he course was not even clear about how many chapters would be covered in the first practice quiz.

R​egrettably will not finish the course but will continue to take courses from the major universities instead.

By ScottyEP

Apr 26, 2022

Clearly just another nasm cash grab. Gaining access to the course still requires payment of a hefty fee. This is in no way a mooc, why its even offered on coursera is a mystery

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder