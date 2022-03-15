By Khaled F•
Mar 14, 2022
I feel thankful to God, then to tutors, experts, and all Participants for communicating knowledge and experience to me. God blesses all.
By Caio M•
May 16, 2022
Excelente nível de aprendizado
By Sanil P•
Apr 9, 2022
excellent knowledge
By SAER t•
Apr 10, 2022
very good
By Marianna M•
Mar 9, 2022
I have taken 12 other courses on coursera. Four in anatomy, four in health care, one in physiology. They were all better oraganized in terms of ability to find the information.
This website for NASM is very user unfriendly. The material is not well explained when I can get to it. The knowledge checks within the chapters are helpful but the quizzes are obscure.
The course was not even clear about how many chapters would be covered in the first practice quiz.
Regrettably will not finish the course but will continue to take courses from the major universities instead.
By ScottyEP•
Apr 26, 2022
Clearly just another nasm cash grab. Gaining access to the course still requires payment of a hefty fee. This is in no way a mooc, why its even offered on coursera is a mystery