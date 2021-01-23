Learner Reviews & Feedback for Natural Language Processing and Capstone Assignment by University of California, Irvine
4.6
stars
18 ratings
•
2 reviews
About the Course
Welcome to Natural Language Processing and Capstone Assignment. In this course we will begin with an Recognize how technical and business techniques can be used to deliver business insight, competitive intelligence, and consumer sentiment. The course concludes with a capstone assignment in which you will apply a wide range of what has been covered in this specialization....
Filter by:
1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for Natural Language Processing and Capstone Assignment
By Hailay G
•
Jan 23, 2021
Awesome!
By Xixi Y
•
May 21, 2021
It is literally just a few descriptions of concepts you can get wiki, lacks substance. Utterly disappointed given it is labeled as from UCI and Capstone.