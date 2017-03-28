IA
Aug 14, 2018
It's a great course that helps break components of P&L and balance sheet.\n\nEmphasis is on Receivables, Payables, Dupont analysis and how these variables affect the cash/bank position of the firm.
SS
Apr 13, 2017
Excellent course, Very highly recommend it! This is my first course in Coursera and what a surprise, it was great! Well explained, concise and the professor is excellent. This class is A+
By Benon F•
Mar 28, 2017
Extremely useful course, you will understand the financial problems of real companies, why they need more or less credit and how to calculate and forecast what will happen in the future.
By Silvia S•
Apr 14, 2017
By Carlos M•
Jun 9, 2017
Tengo mas de 10 años de estar estudiando finanzas y Miguel Antón, Assistant Professor de Financial Management, me encanto la forma en que planteo el análisis financiero. Nunca en la vida me había sentido tan claro sobre este tema. Mis felicitaciones, "el mejor curso que he tomado en mi vida".
By Ishan B•
Aug 15, 2018
By Anindya S C•
May 27, 2019
Fantastic course, such a well laid out structure, Miguel sir explained with such enthusiasm, especially the case with Working Capital as to why it's not an asset. An excellent course!!!
By ASHUTOSH S•
Nov 9, 2018
Initial we took on lighter note but course was in depth and require thorough knowledge of Accounting / Finance .
Overall it was good and representable and given in-depth knowledge of subject .
Case Study given was more authentic and had led to review of entire course while solving it .
Best of Luck to Coursera for providing Business Insights to Working Executives
By said h a•
May 28, 2018
It's a great course if you have some knowledge of management, to understand this course, you need to know the calculation of growth rate in percentage but after completing this course, you will understand business very well.
By Ayush M•
Mar 14, 2017
Once again, an excellent course from IESE. It was a fun learning experience with Prof Miguel Anton. Week 3 was the best among all in which the course made a great leap as many new concepts unfolded in that week. I would suggest you complete course 1 of the specialization and then move on to this course.
The Quizzes were relatively easy and had lesser number of questions this time. I wish this course had more case studies as it would have allowed us to practice more. Nevertheless, don't give a second thought and enroll to start learning.
By Maryna M•
Mar 1, 2018
This course is really good. Thank to IESE Business School and professor Miguel Anton, I got a clear basic understanding of Operational Finance, applicable methodology and the way how financial performance of a company should be analysed. Prof. Miguel has an exceptional approach to presentation of quite sophisticated information in a way that everything is really clear and understandable. I would recommend this course to everyone who has need or interest in basement if business performance.
By Ruby K•
Jun 8, 2020
Best learning course..
I have learnt so many financial terminology which helped me allot ahead in my career.
This course teaches me how company use their financial data properly and make future plannings accordingly. To understand Finance for Managers is very important because financial manager is the one who make future financial decisions and form different strategies to overcome the problems.
Thank You Coursea Team for helping me ...
Ruby Kumari,
MBA Student.
By Nasr S N B•
Jun 19, 2017
MY Name is Nasr Sami Nasr , I am 24 years old , I am from Egypt , I was graduated from faculty of commerce_ Cairo university , Department Accounting .
I am so happy to take this course with (IESE school) in Business .
that course was very useful and help me to achieve more progress in Accounting
I love the information that was introduced in this course .
thanks very much for this in formation and the excellent explanations
thanks prof Miguel Antón
By Muhammad A H•
Jun 21, 2020
Great course . I would say it is the best I have found with a unique way to teach with case study and helping you to build your financial decision intuition as well.
The teacher is great , and the way he teaches gives your feeling that you are facing him face to face and he is responding to your question/confusion and sometimes to your worried face. Thanks to IESE and the teacher for putting put such a great course.
By Ravi V P•
Jul 24, 2020
I like the way of teaching of Professor Miguel, he gave the best examples and practical knowledge in this course. The classes are intriguing and learned a lot about how to review financial statements and what are the key areas to analyze in case of P&L and balance sheet. I am so overwhelmed by your classes and in the future, I am looking to learn more courses from you. Thank you once again, Mr.Miguel Anton.
By Mario J R M•
Apr 3, 2018
Thank God, I knew my profession in coursera, "Project Management", I am studying to professionalize and manage to structure my professional career.
for me it is very important Operational Finance and transcendental Accounting, I would like to achieve specialization and if possible a master's degree.
of the Operational Finance course, I liked the accounting structures, accounting sheets.
congratulations.
By YOLANDA D T•
Jan 16, 2020
Me ha parecido un curso muy interesante por el contenido y por la forma de impartirlo. he aprendido una metodologia para afrontar el analisis financiero de una empresa. Tambien he simplificado la forma de entender los numeros financieros de una empresa y todo lo que dicen y hay detras de ellos. La forma del curso me ha parecido excelente, contenidos muy claros, con ejemplos muy accesibles y con estru
By Pooja A A•
Jul 29, 2020
The course is extremely useful in understanding the concepts of analysing financial statements. It helps to make your knowledge of accounting very concrete. The case through which the concepts are taught is explained beautifully by the Professor and concludes with an exercise to analyse a similar case, which cements your understanding of the same. I highly recommend this course to everyone.
By Mohamad E H•
Oct 19, 2020
Thank you for this Coursera , UNESCWA and MoL Lebanon! I've just gotten my first certificate, in Finance for Managers First Aid, from IESE Business school University of Navarra. I highly recommend this course to first responders, Finance ,accountant ,managers banks &advisers.
United Nation of Aconomic #Unescwa
#وزارة_العمل_اللبنانية
Best regards
Mohamad El Hariri
By Burak E•
Mar 11, 2018
I even had an advanced executive program from a Business School of a very reputable university and confess that never had that much to the point explanation. I strongly advise managers to have this course even for a reminder purpose like me.. Thank you Professor , I do appreciate your strong style to make things clear and not a formula but real life intuitions.
By Alessandro P•
Oct 28, 2020
Excellent course. To learn operational ratios and relative concepts make accounting much more meaningful. It is the first time that I study this subject, and I found the tutor (Dr. Anton) engaging and prepared. Thanks to this course I am fascinated by finance's concepts and probably I will enroll in other courses. Thank you to the IESEE faculty
By Laura S•
Jun 16, 2020
Excellent IESE course. Well structured, mainly focused on the application of the concepts into a concrete case. Learning by doing (your own calculation and analysis) is the best way! Very good facilitator, although overall I preferred the IESE Accounting course, which I found more straight forward and well distributed.
By Salvator O•
Jul 10, 2020
Excellent course by any standard. The professor was able to gently carry the learner along with the PolyPanel case, introducing a lot of operational finance concepts along. Though challenging, I am a lot more skilled and confident handling financial statements now, and making sensible business decisions from them.
By ARFANA N S•
Jun 6, 2020
I am Arfana Nizam S, pursuing Masters in Business Administration. This is my first course in Coursera and I find it very informative. The way in which every concept is explained is really appreciable. I recommend this course especially to the students who aspire to broaden their career in Finance.
By Sergio A G P•
Jul 29, 2020
Great course. Simple, yet straightforward. CLear and conscise as well. If you are looking for somo managment skills right out of the box, this is the course. It teaches you how to analize, diagnose, and make an action plan for a business.
By Amresh•
Sep 18, 2020
Course is very interesting and knowledge oriented. More importantly Faculty Miguel Antón 's way of teaching will keep you glued untill u finish off course. It give analysis of operating ratios and how to read between the lines
By Maja V•
Jul 23, 2020
This is one of the most entertaining courses I followed. The teacher is excellent. You also really learn new skills and how to apply them: analysing financial statements and forecasting the future developments of a company.