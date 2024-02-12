This course is designed to provide you with skills needed to improve query performance in Oracle databases.
In real-world scenarios, slow report generation and query execution often result from the sheer volume of data. To address this issue, this course covers topics such as Query Compilation and Execution, Indexing, Materialized Views, Common Table Expressions etc. Emphasis is on practical learning with step-by-step demonstrations. Upon completion, you will master SQL-level performance tuning and eliminating query bottlenecks. Our unique approach showcases query execution before and after applying tuning techniques, ensuring a comprehensive grasp of optimization methods. Course Pre-Requisite: You will need to be familiar with Relational Database Management System (RDBMS) concepts and have proficiency in SQL techniques, including joins, subqueries, set operators, GROUP BY and SQL functions. Target Learner: This course is designed for Database Administrators (DBAs), SQL Developers, Application Developers, Data Analysts seeking to enhance their Oracle SQL Performance Tuning skills. What Will You Learn: By the end of this course, you will be able to: • Compose and optimize indexes for enhanced query performance • Evaluate the utilization of indexes within your queries • Understand the factors influencing Query Compilation • Determine and apply appropriate data types for database columns