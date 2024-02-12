EDUCBA
Oracle SQL Performance Tuning
Oracle SQL Performance Tuning

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Instructor: EDUCBA

4.8

(21 reviews)

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

7 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Compose and optimize indexes for query performance

    Evaluate the utilization of indexes within your queries

Assessments

17 quizzes

There are 4 modules in this course

In this module, you will identify the demography of the tables. Different data types will be explored. Also, select statement execution will be elaborated.

In this module, you will understand the different techniques offered by Oracle to know how any select statement gets executed internally. This module also describes the compilation process of any select statement.

In this module, you will interpret how indexes contribute to enhancing the performance of a query, and the hazards of a full table scan are covered.

In this module, you will understand how hints can be useful to uplift the query execution process. A querying technique known as Inline view is covered. An Oracle object temporary table’s usage for solving real-life problems is depicted.

Instructor

34 Courses10,809 learners

