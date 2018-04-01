RV
Jan 12, 2020
The course is correctly paced. The lectures are extremely good and carries lots of details. Overall, the course is very well organized, extremely thankful to the instructor and others for the support.
CS
Jun 13, 2020
An excellent platform for the subject knowledge. Coursera teaches the different types of learning methods .in this couse I learned about differential equations applicable to physical concepts
By Assaf B•
Apr 1, 2018
Wanted to like this since the professor seems like a nice guy, but this course is a glorified recitation & semi-abandoned. If you ever had a recitation were the instructor repeated the important proofs from the lecture, and laid out a few examples, this is what you can expect from this course.
Compare this course to lower level, equivalent level and higher level courses: As reference I will use Khan for (much) lower level, MIT for equiv. rigor (comparing intro to intro) and a much higher level course than these (I tested something in my language, Tehcniyon if you're interested) - The conclusion is that others do a good job giving you some storytelling that connects all the subjects nicely even at much higher levels. This course tries, but does not do it well, so it's not far from being an aggregation of subjects. Also like a recitation.
Exercises - there should be more, each DE kind is covered in only 1-3 exercises.
Organization and support - forums are dead, lessons are broken at quasi-logical points.
Challenge level is good - not trivial, but not too much for something you do for fun in your spare time.
By Korn K•
Mar 14, 2020
The instructor only read the text on the screen which is not so interesting. The quiz is too hard compared to the example taught. Some more further reading suggestion is appreciated.
By Diana C•
Oct 6, 2018
Everything on the course is literally something i could find in a book. No additional comments by the professour. Boring.
By Maximilian R•
Mar 23, 2018
The professor is just reading every thing. He doesn't even change his tone and says "key?" and "eight?" all the time as we could answer. That would be OK anyway, but he doesn't explain the theory, he just reads. I'll download a book from the Internet and study it, since no one else is dictating ODE in coursera.
By ROTHA O A•
May 20, 2018
I have enjoyed taking this course. The topics have been divided very well in that they are not too long and hard just the right amount. The lecturer was delightful and easy to understand.
By DUMANAYOS, L A (•
Jul 10, 2020
The instructor should add more problem solving in his videos.
By Sanjay K•
Jun 19, 2018
I heartily thankful to Coursera team who helped me lot to complete this course and last but not least I would like to say thanks to Prof. K.H.Kwon.I have learned lot thorough this course .
By BAJRANG P S•
Oct 10, 2019
coursera is best online platform to learning. i recommend every college school student to learn from coursera it's far better than your school and college teacher
By Dr. A K•
May 15, 2020
My name is Dr Adnan Khan I'm from Pakistan. I want say that i have learn a lot from this course it was really very interesting course and it will help me in future when i will teach to my students again thanks a lot to Professor Hyun and Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) to manage such a great course and great professor. Hope so you will continue this struggle in future.
Dear Professor if you have more courses on Coursera then let me know i want study your more courses.
Dear Professor if you have more courses on Coursera then let me know i want study your more courses.
Best Regards
Dr Adnan Khan
0092-321-4769811
adnankhantariq@ncbae.edu.pk
By Yash V•
Oct 5, 2018
This is a very good course ,It helps me to be an expert in the field of Ordinary differential equation
Thanks a lot to Coursera for to provide this course
By Harish D•
Sep 27, 2018
Well structured course. It starts right with the basics and goes all the way to UG level toughness.
By Juan C P A•
Jan 12, 2019
Buen curso, aunque la metodología debe involucrar didáctica con recursos.
By Seongchun Y•
Mar 9, 2020
There is no help from the moderators anymore, so be prepared to troubleshoot mostly by yourself. However, there are some (particularly one...) active users who maintain some semblance of maintenance, and that helped tremendously for me. For those of you just starting out with differential equations, read Paul's online notes as well as the course notes to better understand the material. (http://tutorial.math.lamar.edu/Classes/DE/DE.aspx)
By Rajashekhar P L•
Jun 22, 2020
Good introductory course on ODE
By Changhao X•
Oct 23, 2019
Junk
By Yuriy Z•
Feb 28, 2020
First of all i would like to thank the University and the Professor in particular for the great labout and the brilliant opportunity they offered us to look into Ordinary Differential Equations. I really appreciate your efforts to make our worl better by stimulating us to know something at a high professional level. The explanations, the illustrative demonstartations of how it all works in reality has deffinitely deepened my understanding ODE. I wish you to organize the next logical course linked with differential equations. I will be one of the first students enrolled for the course. My best regars and sincere thanks to all of you: the Professor, the teaching staff, the University management from Uzbekistan.
By Alex R•
May 16, 2021
The course is excellent. It reviews many methods for solving ordinary differential equations. The explanations and examples are all good, although they are a bit shortened. It is necessary to carry out all the calculations and steps on one's own. The only complaint which I have is the time length allocated to the quizzes. 30 minutes per quiz seems absolutely ludicrous to me. Solving each quiz and performing all the calculations and steps took me several hours per quiz. I liked and enjoyed this course very much.
By Dylan P•
Jun 22, 2020
Very good course. The videos were very helpful and anything I didn't understand was explained in the forums. My only issue was the audio was quite quiet in the weeks 7-9 so I had to turn my volume up very high, which isn't a big problem I just had to listen closely. It covered some very advanced topics but I was able to understand them with the explanation videos and especially the examples which helped me to understand the processes more.
By PANIDAPU H C•
May 14, 2020
I AM VERY HAPPY THAT I HAVE SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED THIS COURSE.THIS COURSE IS VERY INTERESTING AND I LIKE IT VERY MUCH.THE WAY OF TEACHING IS VERY NICE.IT IS INN AN UNDERSTANDABLE MANNER. EVERYONE CAN EASILY SOLVE THE PROBLEMS BY UNDERSTANDING THE CONCEPT.I WOULD LIKE TO THANK COURSERA TEAM AND I WOULD LIKE TO SAYLIKE TO SAY MY SAY MY THANKS TO INSTRUCTOR Kwon, Kil Hyun.
By 王诺实•
Jul 14, 2019
I am sincerely thankful to your Generous courses on ordinary differential equation。 As a student from China, I have learned some basic knowledge about it In our advanced math class. However, this class give me a marvelous opportunity to get a deeper insight about it. It helps me to have a comprehensive perspective about it
By Bikan B•
Jun 6, 2020
This course is so much important for me.by the course i learn many new things & many solving problem system.The instructor of this course is so much expert in teachin. Every lesson he makes very comfortable for us.i am so much happy to learn this course.
By VENKATA K S•
May 18, 2020
Suitable concepts about ordinary differential equations and its concepts , with a little touch of applications just like pendulum, spring mass system.Especially, the lectures were well explained.I really very much happy to be as a learner of this course.
By MILLENA, E S (•
Jun 18, 2021
The lessons are brief and easy to understand. Short lectures are effective for me because it does not make me bored. I also love how the questions in quizzes are aligned to the examples provided in the lectures. Helps me to practice solving.
By Vijayakumar•
May 27, 2020
Overall the course on Introduction to Ordinary Differential Equations is good. I recapitulated my basic knowledge on ODE. Now I would like to learn advanced level courses in this area of Mathematics. Thanks to Prof. Kwon Kil Hyun.
By JORGE E M L V•
Mar 17, 2019
MUY BUEN CURSO PARA APRENDER ACERCA DE LAS ECUACIONES DIFERENCIALES YA QUE TE BRINDA UNA INTRODUCCIÓN A ELLAS Y APARTE TE MUESTRA SU UTILIDAD EN LA VIDA REAL, LO RECOMIENDO MUCHO ES BASTANTE BUENO ESTE CURSO APRENDERÁS MUCHO