Learner Reviews & Feedback for Palo Alto Networks Network Security Fundamentals by Palo Alto Networks

About the Course

In this Network Security Fundamentals course you will gain an understanding of the fundamental tenants of network security and review the general concepts involved in maintaining a secure network computing environment. Upon successful completion of this course you will be able to describe general network security concepts and implement basic network security configuration techniques.

HF

Feb 21, 2022

Thank you, it's a great course for people who want to know about network security like me

JH

Jul 17, 2021

Awesome course! Perfect to prepare for Palo Alto Certifications!

By Anna Z

Nov 28, 2021

This course mostly consists of a mix of Youtube videos from various authors and also materials about paloalto's security platform which is not relevant to me as a developer.

Basically the course helped me to fill in the gap in my networks theoretical knowledge, but I was expecting more practice. Disappointed a bit.

By Jerald V R

Mar 14, 2022

Recommended even to an individual with no prior knowledge to security like me. It is very helpful. And all important details are tackeled

By Handy F

Feb 22, 2022

Thank you, it's a great course for people who want to know about network security like me

By J H

Jul 18, 2021

A​wesome course! Perfect to prepare for Palo Alto Certifications!

By Marvin W

May 11, 2022

Good training especially for newbie

By Emre G

May 21, 2022

Thank you for this great content..

By arava t m r

May 17, 2022

good

