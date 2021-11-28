HF
Feb 21, 2022
Thank you, it's a great course for people who want to know about network security like me
JH
Jul 17, 2021
Awesome course! Perfect to prepare for Palo Alto Certifications!
By Anna Z•
Nov 28, 2021
This course mostly consists of a mix of Youtube videos from various authors and also materials about paloalto's security platform which is not relevant to me as a developer.
Basically the course helped me to fill in the gap in my networks theoretical knowledge, but I was expecting more practice. Disappointed a bit.
By Jerald V R•
Mar 14, 2022
Recommended even to an individual with no prior knowledge to security like me. It is very helpful. And all important details are tackeled
By Handy F•
Feb 22, 2022
Thank you, it's a great course for people who want to know about network security like me
By J H•
Jul 18, 2021
Awesome course! Perfect to prepare for Palo Alto Certifications!
By Marvin W•
May 11, 2022
Good training especially for newbie
By Emre G•
May 21, 2022
Thank you for this great content..
By arava t m r•
May 17, 2022
good