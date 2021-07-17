In this Network Security Fundamentals course you will gain an understanding of the fundamental tenants of network security and review the general concepts involved in maintaining a secure network computing environment. Upon successful completion of this course you will be able to describe general network security concepts and implement basic network security configuration techniques.
This course is part of the Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity Professional Certificate
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
Palo Alto Networks
The Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity Academy equips students with leading-edge cybersecurity knowledge and skills they will need to protect their digital way of life and prepare for the many unfilled jobs in cybersecurity.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Network Security Fundamentals: Module 1 - Course Information
This course provides the student with an understanding of the fundamental tenants of network security and covers the general concepts involved in maintaining a secure network computing environment. Upon successful completion of this course, students will be able to examine, describe general network security fundamentals and implement basic network security configuration techniques.
Network Security Fundamentals: Module 2 - The Connected Globe
The Connected Globe learning module examines network infrastructures, including device identity management and device configurations employed across a wide range of networks - from local area wireless to the Internet.
Network Security Fundamentals Module 3 - Physical, Logical and Virtual Addressing
The Physical, Logical and Virtual Addressing module evaluates the IP addressing and protocol standards used with local area networks and also to interconnect through the Internet.
Network Security Fundamentals: Module 4 - Packet Encapsulation and Lifecycle
The Packet Encapsulation and Lifecycle module examines the data packet lifecycle. It focuses on different packet constructions and how transport layer protocols encapsulate data into frames for transmission across different network infrastructures. Wireshark is used to analyze packet captures.
Reviews
- 5 stars83.87%
- 4 stars9.67%
- 3 stars6.45%
TOP REVIEWS FROM PALO ALTO NETWORKS NETWORK SECURITY FUNDAMENTALS
Thank you, it's a great course for people who want to know about network security like me
Awesome course! Perfect to prepare for Palo Alto Certifications!
About the Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity Professional Certificate
The Palo Alto Networks Cybersecurity Professional Certificate prepares students for entry level careers in cybersecurity, with an emphasis on learning the fundamentals of Networking, Network Security, Cloud Security, and Security Operations related to Palo Alto Networks Technology and the cybersecurity industry as a whole.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Certificate?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.