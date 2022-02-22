Learner Reviews & Feedback for Palo Alto Networks Security Operations Fundamentals by Palo Alto Networks
4.8
stars
20 ratings
•
2 reviews
About the Course
In this Security Operations Fundamentals course you will gain an understanding of Security Pperations (SecOps) and the role it plays in protecting our digital way of life, for businesses and customers. You will focus on continuous improvement processes to collect high-fidelity intelligence, contextual data, and automated prevention workflows that quickly identify and respond to fast-evolving threats. The course also demonstrates how to leverage automation to reduce strain on analysts and execute the Security Operation Center’s (SOC) mission to identify, investigate, and mitigate threats....
By Handy F
•
Feb 22, 2022
Thank you...
By Imad A J
•
Oct 5, 2021
Thank's
By Shubham A
•
Sep 24, 2021
good
By JAMAL A
•
Nov 10, 2021
Very informative. Wish quiz questions and final exam questions were more extensive and not repetitive.